BARRE TOWN — Local officials have agreed to give a soon-to-be-retired ambulance to Central Vermont Career Center in exchange for the use of the center's facility for training purposes for the town's ambulance crew.

The idea was first presented to the select board at its regular meeting June 13. Carl Matteson, a full-time emergency services instructor at the center and a member of the town's ambulance crew, had reached out to town officials asking about acquiring one of two ambulances the town is set to replace. Matteson suggested students at the center could use the ambulance for training purposes using a realistic setting.

