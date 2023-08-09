BARRE TOWN — Local officials have agreed to give a soon-to-be-retired ambulance to Central Vermont Career Center in exchange for the use of the center's facility for training purposes for the town's ambulance crew.
The idea was first presented to the select board at its regular meeting June 13. Carl Matteson, a full-time emergency services instructor at the center and a member of the town's ambulance crew, had reached out to town officials asking about acquiring one of two ambulances the town is set to replace. Matteson suggested students at the center could use the ambulance for training purposes using a realistic setting.
Paul Ginther, the town's EMS director at the time, said he supported the idea. Ginther said in exchange for use of the ambulance, the center could provide access to its lab so town emergency responders would be able to train there. He noted developing a close relationship with the center also would help in recruitment efforts for staffing the ambulance service.
There had been talk about loaning the ambulance to the center, so that the town could keep ownership of the ambulance and could bring it back into service in the event of an emergency in which it were needed. But town officials said they weren't sure how that would work with the town's insurance, nor were they comfortable leaving an important piece of town equipment that could see use in the future in the possession of someone else.
Ginther has since taken a job as the Killington fire chief. The town has appointed Matteson as the interim EMS director.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the board was presented with a memorandum of understanding between the town and the center whereby the town would give its 2017 Ford E-450 ambulance to the center. The memorandum states the ambulance would be given “as is,” and any operation, maintenance, repair and insurance of the vehicle would be the sole responsibility of the center. The agreement states all the identifying decals and markings would be removed from the ambulance prior to transfer, as would all equipment and supplies that are owned by the town. If the ambulance is to be driven on roads, the memorandum states the emergency lights shall either be properly permitted by the state or removed from the ambulance.
“Because of the mutually beneficial nature of this agreement, neither party is looking for or expecting an 100% equitable deal, however, both parties will work together to ensure some equity,” the agreement states.
The memorandum states it will be in effect for five years. Those on the town's ambulance crew will be given access to the center's lab space and simulators at agreed upon times.
Matteson said, at Tuesday's meeting, Mike Monte, the town's attorney, had suggested creating a memorandum of understanding between the two parties rather than a verbal agreement.
The board then unanimously approved the agreement.
The town was able to give the ambulance away because it recently received two new ambulances the board had agreed to buy in November 2021. Supply chain issues caused a significant delay in obtaining the vehicles and the town was asked to kick in a bit more money earlier this year before the ambulances could be delivered because costs had gone up.
Because it is now difficult to obtain new ambulances, and the town operates under a vehicle replacement plan that sees town vehicles replaced regularly, officials had discussed keeping the second ambulance that is to be replaced as a back-up, in the event the town needs an ambulance. Making sure the back-up ambulance is ready to go would require an investment in equipment for the vehicle, which could cost up to $100,000. Officials said they wanted to work out some details on costs for equipment, how the ambulance would be licensed with the state and logistics about where the vehicle would be stored before making a decision on increasing the town's ambulance fleet to six vehicles.
Officials also discussed possibly sole-sourcing the next three ambulances the town needs to buy from Bert's Emergency Vehicles, a Massachusetts company, rather than putting ambulance purchases out to bid. Officials said they have a great working relationship with Bert's, a company the town has worked with for 16 years, and they hoped letting the company know it will be the source of the town's next three ambulances could give the town a leg up on getting the vehicles quickly, rather than waiting for more than a year to get the vehicles delivered.
Board members said they wanted to see what Bert's is offering for estimated prices for the three ambulances before committing to sole sourcing.