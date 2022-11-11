BARRE TOWN — Town officials have discussed regionalization as a possible solution to help area municipalities get road salt after the sale of DuBois Construction resulted in the loss of a local salt distribution hub.
The salt discussion started late last month with the select board. Board member Bob Nelson asked about the town’s salt status after receiving a note from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns stating a possible rail strike could cause issues with salt delivery.
Town Manager Carl Rogers reported the town’s salt shed was full to the brim, which would provide enough salt for about half the winter. Rogers reported salt companies typically bid for the state Agency of Transportation’s District 6 salt contract and also offer a price to municipalities to buy salt at the same time. District 6 covers all of central Vermont, with the northern most point being Wolcott and the southernmost point being Brookfield.
American Rock Salt had been supplying salt to DuBois Construction in Middlesex. DuBois Construction was sold to Barrett Trucking earlier this year. Rogers said he’s been told by those at American Rock Salt that it no longer has a District 6 distributor because of the sale, at least for this winter.
In his notes to the board ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, Rogers said the company does have a depot in Fort Ann, New York, but is not willing to truck salt to Barre Town from there and would not sell salt to the town from that depot.
Rogers said another salt company, Cargill, sent a proposal for $86 per ton for salt, which is about $17 per ton more than the town paid last winter. He suggested not filling the town’s salt shed completely when it’s restocked in March or April, but instead to wait and see if the town can get a better salt price later in 2023.
Board member Justin Bolduc said Tuesday the building the salt had been delivered to in Middlesex is new and right next to the train tracks. Bolduc said he’s assuming that building will soon get used again for salt deliveries.
He asked, “Why let that go to waste?”
Rogers said those at American Rock Salt didn’t come right out and state as much, but they did hint at that being the case.
Board member Jack Mitchell said he was struggling to understand why getting salt distributed to municipalities wasn’t something either the state or the Vermont League of Cities and Towns was handling. He said, currently, municipalities are fighting against each other to get road salt.
Mitchell said there had been talk in the past about the town obtaining its own railroad siding. He said as far fetched as it sounds, maybe the town should look into having its own spot for salt delivery.
“Maybe we ought to start thinking out of the box a little bit and maybe covering ourselves and to hell with anybody else. Because it seems to be there’s a free-for-all with (road salt) in the last few years,” he said.
Josh Martineau, the town’s engineer, said putting a railroad siding in town sounds great, but getting salt up Quarry Hill would be expensive and could eat up whatever potential cost savings there are from the increase in fuel needed to get up the hill.
“This is the steepest grade this side of the Mississippi (River), so it’s not easy. It’s kind of a dangerous situation,” he said.
Mitchell brought up the granite blocks from the quarries typically carried on rail cars out of town. Martineau said those blocks head down the hill, not up.
Bolduc said Barre City tries to melt as much snow as it can because removing snow is a nuisance there. He wondered what the city’s plan was for salt.
Board Chair Paul White said he recently spoke with a member of the city council who reported the conversation had not come up. White said all the other municipalities in the district are in the same boat with the lack of a salt distributor.
Martineau suggested a mutual agreement with other municipalities for a centralized salt depot.
“That’s probably the only way to get our own salt delivered here,” he said.
Rogers said municipalities would have to work out the math to see how much they would actually save with a regional salt shed. He said the salt company likely isn’t going to sell salt to this regional group at a price lower than it’s offering to a local distributor.
Rogers said the group would still have to pay for delivery.
He asked, “How many years would it take to get a payback on building a place?”
Bolduc responded it would take many years.
Martineau said that also assumes Vermont Rail System would let the regional group use its railway. He said the system made a railroad siding for Barrett Trucking in Shelburne. He questioned whether those at the system would support a competing siding in this area.
Board members then unanimously approved a motion authorizing Rogers to sign Cargill’s road salt quote at $86 per ton.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
