BARRE TOWN — Town officials have discussed regionalization as a possible solution to help area municipalities get road salt after the sale of DuBois Construction resulted in the loss of a local salt distribution hub.

The salt discussion started late last month with the select board. Board member Bob Nelson asked about the town’s salt status after receiving a note from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns stating a possible rail strike could cause issues with salt delivery.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.