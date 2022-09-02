BARRE TOWN — Town officials got their first look at proposed zoning by-law changes addressing the now-legal cannabis industry.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Select Board heard virtually from Chris Violette, the town’s planning and zoning administrator. Violette was there to talk about zoning by-law changes proposed by the Planning Commission related to the cannabis industry, as well as some unrelated tweaks to zoning language and additions of definitions found in state law.
The conversation didn’t get too far, because the board was mistakenly not given all of the proposed language changes, but the proposal would require a conditional use permit for any business looking to cultivate, manufacture, test or sell cannabis in town. Retail cannabis sales would require approval by town-wide vote, per state law, as well as the conditional use permit, while wholesale would be allowed with just that permit.
Retail sales are expected to start in Vermont next month. Violette said the Planning Commission wants these changes in place so that the town is ready in the event a cannabis-focused business comes to town. He said the other language changes were needed because it’s been a few years since the town has made changes to its zoning bylaws.
Violette said more changes are expected down the road, but the commission wanted cannabis placed in the town’s chart showing which zone such businesses are allowed to be and what permit they would require. The proposal from the commission would place cannabis businesses in the town’s “Commercial/Retail” zone.
Board member Justin Bolduc said, “Obviously, the state threw us under the bus making something legal that’s still federally illegal.”
Bolduc said town officials had talked in the past about what they could do to restrict where the area’s cannabis businesses could be located. He said someone could come around and buy 10 acres in the Wilson Industrial Park and start growing cannabis on it. He noted the park is across the street from the Barre Town Middle & Elementary School.
“Just putting the conditional (use permit) on it, it’s not really restricting. That’s concerning for me,” he said.
Violette said the town can’t put any more restrictions on cannabis businesses than it would on any other business.
“We have to allow it in some zones somewhere,” he said.
Violette said the two choices the town has are to allow a permitted use where the business gets a permit from Violette after a review, or the business applies for a conditional use permit and goes in front of the town’s development review board. He said the town then needs to decide which zones to place the businesses in.
“Your point is well taken, and the Planning Commission struggled with that, as well. But when it comes down to it, the only authority or the only control we have is to decide what zones, it has to be allowed somewhere, and whether permitted or conditional (use),” Violette said.
Bolduc said it’s fine if someone wants to grow a field of cannabis on some back road in the country. But he took issue with such a field popping up across the street from the school or in the field behind the town office.
“I don’t know if anybody’s visited Craftsbury in the fall, but it basically smells like a skunk continuously,” Bolduc said of cannabis grown there.
Violette said not placing cannabis businesses in the industrial park is a conversation town officials can have.
“But there was a lot of discussion that we didn’t want it in any of the residential zones. So that leaves you your commercial or retail zones or your industrial zone. So there’s really not a lot of great options, but the Planning Commission felt pretty strongly they didn’t want to allow any of those uses in the residential zone,” Violette said.
The proposed changes require two public hearings before they can be adopted. Town officials said they would wait to receive all of the proposed language changes before scheduling the first public hearing.
Violette said he would try to have a member of the commission attend the next meeting where this is discussed to address any questions board members might have.
