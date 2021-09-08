BARRE TOWN — After getting a pandemic-related day off on Wednesday most students were scheduled to return to Barre Town Middle and Elementary School today.
Three confirmed cases of COVID-19 that Interim Superintendent Chris Hennessey said involved “multiple grade levels” prompted Tuesday’s decision to close the pre-K-8 school on Wednesday so contact tracing could be completed in a thorough and effective way.
Hennessey equated the situation to one that prompted officials in the nearby Washington Central Unified Union School District to pivot to remote learning for several days last week as a precaution.
The three cases in Barre Town didn’t necessitate a prolonged shutdown, but did complicate the contact tracing process that was wrapped up early Wednesday afternoon.
By 2 p.m. all families whose children were close contacts of one of the school’s positive cases had been contacted and the school was on track to reopen today, as Hennessey initially predicted.
Hennessey said some first-, sixth- and eighth-graders were affected, bringing the vaccination status of students in the latter group into play.
“The very good news is that our vaccinated students who were close contacts will be able to return as early as tomorrow,” Hennessey wrote in an email to parents.
Only children 12 and older are eligible for the vaccine and those in eighth grade and perhaps some sixth-graders, could provide proof of vaccination.
Hennessey indicated those students who aren’t vaccinated will be eligible to return as early as Monday provided they take a PCR test and the results are negative. That group includes all of the first-graders, most if not all of the sixth-graders and likely some eighth-graders.
“This has been a hard 24 hours for our community, but it could have been worse,” Hennessey wrote.
