BARRE TOWN — Local officials have set the water and sewer billing rates for the 2022-23 fiscal year with slight increases.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Select Board approved raising the sewer fee from $330 to $350.
The water use charge was increased from $7.38 to $7.53 per 100 cubic feet of water, a 2% increase. The town's Budget Committee also recommended increasing the quarterly base charge from $65 to $67. Residents in Websterville will pay a base charge of $156 because they are paying down the debt from a project that replaced a water line on Church Hill Road. Officials knew the line needed to be replaced when those residents were still members of the Websterville Fire District. The town has since absorbed the district with an agreement that the debt from that project would not fall on residents outside of the district.
With these rate increases in place, revenues are expected to exceed expenses by $73,000 for the town's Water Fund. Local officials said this money will help pay down the town's debts for its water system.
