BARRE TOWN — Local officials have set the salary range for the town clerk position and continue to massage the language for the town treasurer as part of preparations for the retirement of long-time Clerk and Treasurer Donna Kelty.
Kelty will retire when her term expires in May after being elected six times and serving as the town's clerk and treasurer for 20 years. She served for 11 years as an assistant town clerk before that.
The Select Board decided to switch from an elected treasurer to an appointed one, while the town clerk will still be elected. That switch required a charter change, and in June, residents voted 857-222 to do just that. They approved a budget that included $27,400 for the new position so the person the town hires can work alongside Kelty before she retires.
The board has additionally created a finance director position so the town no longer has to contract for accounting services, and any accounting can be done in house.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the board discussed the salary range for the next town clerk.
Board Chairman Paul White said the town has advertised for someone to run for the position, and it would be helpful if they knew what their salary would be.
The board was given a list of salaries for clerks in other municipalities in the state from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns. Board member Norma Malone said she removed the highest and lowest paid positions because they appeared to be outliers and came up with an average salary of about $65,000. Malone suggested the town could offer a range of salaries based on experience and put forward a range of $60,000 to $70,000.
“If we have somebody who has actually served as a clerk in another municipality, I certainly would want to be able to recognize that in the salary range,” she said.
Board member Bob Nelson lowered the salary floor saying it should start at $55,000 and his colleague Justin Bolduc favored a lower ceiling of $65,000. Board Member Jack Mitchell said he preferred the salary range Malone had suggested.
White said, looking at comparable towns from the figures provided by VLCT, $55,000 to $65,000 is what he would support and Malone said she wasn't opposed to the range. The board voted 4-1 in favor of that range with only Mitchell voting against it saying $55,000 was too low of a salary.
Nelson noted the awkward position the discussion will put on the board for the future, having to set a salary for someone who is elected.
Also, the board was given draft language for the job description for the town treasurer that officials have tweaked for the past few months. White said the only change he had was altering “Ability to” to “Will be” when it comes to being reliable, thorough, accurate and self-motivated.
“Just because they have the ability to do it, doesn't necessarily mean they will,” he said.
The language states the treasurer, who will be appointed by the board, has to work a minimum of 15 hours a week. Malone said that concerned her because the town has a full-time assistant treasurer.
“So the assistant treasurer, perhaps, will be doing the vast majority of this work if that person is in the office every day,” she said.
Town Manager Carl Rogers said there are certain duties that only the treasurer can perform. Rogers said he and Kelty could sit down and figure out all of those duties and how long they would take to do and he would get back to the board.
He said in a Wednesday interview the town is currently interviewing people for the finance director position with a salary range of $70,000 to $75,000 depending on experience. Much of that salary had been spent by the town on contracting for accounting work. Rogers said the hope is to have someone in the position by mid-February.
Rogers said once the details are finalized, the town will likely start advertising for the treasurer position after the start of the new year with the goal of having someone ready to replace Kelty right after she retires.
