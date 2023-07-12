BARRE TOWN — The town saw some washouts and lost a police cruiser in the flooding earlier this week because the cruiser was getting detail work done in the city when the flood hit.
At the select board’s regular meeting Tuesday night, Town Manager Chris Violette gave a brief breakdown of what the town saw from heavy rains that caused major flooding in Barre City and Montpelier and caused significant damage across the region.
Violette said while the town was significantly impacted, he felt lucky because he said it could have been much worse. He said this event wasn’t as bad as storms seen in town in 2009 and 2011.
“We didn’t lose a large section of road anywhere,” he said. “We lost many small sections of road shoulders.”
Violette said washed out road shoulders and the removal of material from under roadways were the two main concerns from town officials.
“What we’re seeing, and what’s most concerning, is that people are driving on closed roads and in many of those cases, the road has been undermined,” he said.
Violette said several dozen town roads were impacted by the storm, and about two dozen of them were impacted significantly. But he said all of the damage appears to be easy to fix.
Violette said the road most impacted was Waterman Street, with a couple of large washouts. He said Plainfield Brook Road also “took it pretty hard,” but crews were able to reopen that road by Tuesday evening. As of Tuesday night, Violette said the roads still closed were Lower Usle Road, Gun Club Road and Holden Road.
Violette said Sterling Hill Road was closed proactively on Monday, since it has suffered washouts in previous storms. He said it appears that did not happen this time.
“Mitigation efforts in the past hopefully helped that considerably,” the town manager said.
Later on in the meeting, Violette reported the town lost one of its police cruisers during the flood. He said the cruiser had some damage on the driver’s door that needed to be repaired. Violette said the cruiser was sitting at Yipes! of Central Vermont in downtown Barre City to have decals applied to the door when the flood hit.
He said water made its way into the cruiser and was turning the blue lights on when they shouldn’t have been on, indicating water had damaged the vehicle’s electrical systems.
“I find it hard to believe that it’s not totaled,” Violette said.
This cruiser wasn’t slated to be replaced on the town’s equipment plan anytime soon, and Violette said the town could ill afford to lose it.
Violette said he checked with the state and was told the quickest the town could get a replacement cruiser through the state contract is September.
Board chair Paul White, a retired captain with the Vermont State Police, noted there are dealerships, including businesses in Massachusetts, that buy police cars to have ready to sell for instances like this. White said the town might not get a replacement that meets all of its specifications, but the town would be able to acquire a cruiser more quickly.
Violette said he and Police Chief William Dodge will explore those options.