BARRE TOWN — The town saw some washouts and lost a police cruiser in the flooding earlier this week because the cruiser was getting detail work done in the city when the flood hit.

At the select board’s regular meeting Tuesday night, Town Manager Chris Violette gave a brief breakdown of what the town saw from heavy rains that caused major flooding in Barre City and Montpelier and caused significant damage across the region.

