BARRE TOWN — Town officials have restarted a conversation that began five years ago regarding the elected auditors and what to do with them, since the town has hired a certified public accountant for audits.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the select board discussed two proposed charter changes.
The first alters some language for the Board of Civil Authority, stating the board will meet following Feb. 1 of each year. This change reflects state law, which states justices of the peace — which make up the majority of the board — start their term the first February after their bi-annual election.
The proposed change also adds the election of a vice chair to the BCA’s first meeting of the year and gives the board’s clerk, who is also the town clerk, the ability to appoint deputy or assistant clerks who would serve if the clerk is not available.
Michael Monte, the town’s attorney, gave the town two options where the BCA would have deputy clerks or a “clerk pro tempore.”
Select board members discussed who might be a good candidate as a deputy clerk of the BCA and what that job entails, including taking meeting minutes and administering oaths. They said they had some research to do on this charter change and more proposed language that could be added. They said they would discuss the topic again at a future meeting.
The second charter change deals with the town’s elected auditors. The select board had been gearing up to tackle what to do with them, since for years the town has hired a certified public accountant to do the town’s auditing. But board member Norma Malone reminded her colleagues Tuesday that the town already started down this path and amended the charter in 2019.
That followed a conversation in 2018 where board members at that time reported it can be hard to find people to fill the three elected auditor positions. They said the charter also gives auditors more responsibility than they actually carry out, with the town now using a CPA for audits.
Residents then approved a charter change giving the town the ability to eliminate the elected auditors. A second town-wide vote is needed to eliminate the positions.
Town officials reported they got sidetracked from that work partially because of the coronavirus pandemic, which took hold globally in early 2020.
With the topic back on the town’s radar, board members got hung up on a piece that was a sticking point years ago: What to do with the town report. Traditionally, the auditors have been responsible for helping put together the town report by proof-reading reports from town departments as they come in and preparing the delinquent tax report. They’ve also chosen the picture for the report’s cover and if a particular year’s report should be dedicated to someone.
Town Manager Carl Rogers said the auditors haven’t assisted recently with some aspects of the town report, including the cover photo. That duty has fallen on town staff, which Rogers said likely wasn’t what the town wanted. Town officials discussed creating a town report committee to assist with the work.
Board Chair Paul White said having someone do that work is valuable to the town.
“Because people get serious about the town report,” White said. “But they don’t necessarily need to be elected people to do that.”
Board members said they are hoping to soon hear from Charles Woodhams, a long-serving town auditor, to get his thoughts on the position and how the work auditors do could be done in the future.
Monte gave the town a deadline of March 23 to finalize charter change language in order to hold the necessary hearings for such a change so that residents can vote on it during the annual vote in May. If the town simply wanted to add a question to the ballot asking whether the auditors should be eliminated, that would need to be submitted by April 4. White said he wasn’t comfortable with just the question because he believed getting rid of the elected auditors required a second charter change, so that’s the timeline the town should work with.
No action was taken Tuesday. Board members said they would wait to hear from Woodhams before proceeding.
Town officials said they are still waiting for last year’s charter change to be approved by the Legislature. This change switched the constable position from elected to appointed. Those on the board reported the change has yet to be introduced at the State House, but they’ve been assured by the town’s representatives that the change will be approved this session.
The current constable, Dave Freeman, had planned to retire and wasn’t going to seek reelection last year. He was talked into sticking around one more year and might have to run again this year if the charter change doesn’t get approved.
The position was changed to appointed because members of the select board expressed concern about a less-qualified person running for the position. Freeman had certification to serve as a law enforcement officer and had worked as a per diem police officer in town. He resigned from the police department in 2021 and let his certification expire in December of that year.
There had been talk of doing away with the position entirely, but Freeman convinced board members that it can still have some value to the town. And with the position being appointed annually, the duties the constable carries out could be tailored to whoever has the position at the time and whether they have law enforcement certification.
