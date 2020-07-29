BARRE TOWN — Town officials have recognized Mike Martel for his 30 years of service to the town, the fourth such employee to reach that distinction during the past year.
At its Tuesday meeting , the Select Board approved a resolution honoring Martel. Board member Jack Mitchell read the resolution that highlighted Martel's time in town.
The resolution said the town hired Martel in 1990, and he's held numerous positions including public works employee, shop attendant and co-acting Department of Public Works superintendent. He's been the town's shop foreman for the past nine years.
Martel manages the town's fleet of more than 40 vehicles and pieces of heavy equipment. He's been commended by his supervisors since 1992 for his ability to work with little supervision and has been credited with a willingness to step into different positions when asked to do so.
The resolution said he's an “exemplary public servant with regards to dedication, dependability, even-keeled deportment, adaptability and team orientation.”
It noted he has taken part in the bid process for about 130 vehicles the town has bought ranging from mowers to firetrucks. He's also taken part in selling or trading about 150 vehicles the town had owned.
The town's shop used to be at the Department of Public Works yard on Websterville Road. But because of cramped conditions, Martel was “instrumental” in moving the shop to the Wilson Industrial Park.
The town has also made several system changes in his 30 years. The resolution said he's been around for three fuel management systems, two fleet management systems, two accounting systems and four computer-operating systems.
Mitchell said Martel has helped him with the town's bulk trash day as well.
“We sit down a week or two or a month (before), whatever it is and go over all the details. He's always been very helpful. He's always taken over some stuff that needed to get done,” the board member said.
Board member Bob Nelson thanked Martel for his service to the town.
“Thirty years is a great achievement. The residents and town staff are very lucky to have you here,” Nelson said.
Town Manager Carl Rogers said Martel is his main point of contact with the DPW. Rogers said it's helpful to have someone like Martel who is so knowledgeable about the entire department, not just the shop.
Martel thanked the town for the recognition and for the chance to work there, joking he didn't plan to stick around for another 30 years.
Board chairman Paul White said the bottom of the resolution notes this is the fourth time in a year the town has recognized a town employee for working this long.
“It really says a lot for the town staff, as an employer and as a town government,” White said.
In October, the town recognized Town Clerk Donna Kelty, Assistant Town Clerk Alice Bartlett and Joyce Beaudin, administrative assistant to the town’s assessor’s office.
Kelty has been elected six times and has served in that role for 19 years. She served for 11 years as an assistant town clerk before that. She will retire next year.
Bartlett has served in her position for 30 years. Beaudin has been at her job for 30 years as well, and she served as an assistant town clerk for seven years before that.
