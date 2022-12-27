BARRE TOWN — Local officials have recognized the town’s director of emergency medical services, who is resigning so he can refocus on education, and a long-serving public works employee, who is leaving to become the public works director in neighboring Berlin.
At its regular meeting Dec. 20, the select board recognized EMS Director Chris LaMonda for his eight years of service and public works employee Craig Pelletier for his 14 years of service.
The resolution for LaMonda noted he was hired as a full-time paramedic in town in May 2014. He was promoted to EMS director in July 2015.
The resolution stated LaMonda “represented the Town of Barre with distinction” as he served on multiple other boards and committees related to emergency services. He was credited with helping obtain a service contract with the town of Brookfield, “and provided excellent customer service to the contracted towns by attending their Town Meetings and Selectboard meetings, as needed,” the resolution stated.
He was said to be a vital resource during the town’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and his leadership made the town’s ambulance service an active participant in the state’s testing and vaccination services in response to the pandemic.
LaMonda said in an interview he’s been doing this work for eight years, and he’s realized he’s an educator before he’s an administrator. He said he’s finally decided to take the leap back into education.
He said he’s been doing some adjunct EMS teaching at the University of Vermont this past semester and plans to keep that going for the upcoming semester. LaMonda said he will start looking for other educational opportunities, be they local or not.
LaMonda said he has a bachelor’s degree in education and taught in public schools for about 13 years. He said he moved up to teaching at the university level for a few more years until his position was cut, so he moved to EMS work and then to administration.
“After doing it, while there are pieces I really enjoy, it’s not my true passion,” he said. “Why do we all want to do things that aren’t our true passion?”
While LaMonda will no longer be a full-time employee, he has agreed to stay on past Dec. 31 in a part-time role until the next director is in place to help facilitate the transition, or until March 31. Town Manager Carl Rogers said the town is expected to announce LaMonda’s replacement next month.
LaMonda said serving the town, “has been an unbelievable, positive experience.” He said after running an ambulance service, his perspective when it comes to teaching has shifted. LaMonda said he now has a better understanding of what new EMS providers need to know when it comes to employment and professionalism, not just the medical knowledge.
Pelletier’s resolution noted he was hired as a full-time employee in March 2008. It stated his prior masonry experience was quickly utilized on crews repairing sewer manholes and stormwater catch basins.
The resolution described Pelletier as, “a responsible and dependable employee” who for years was assigned to operate the town’s sewer Vactor truck, the largest and most expensive piece of public works equipment. He had been working as the town’s lead excavator operator and obtained public water system operator certification in 2012, giving the town a backup operator if it needed one.
Board member Jack Mitchell said the town had recently bought a new excavator and truck for Pelletier’s use, and he’s still leaving.
Mitchell asked, “It wasn’t enough, was it?”
Pelletier responded it was a nice gesture, and he would be happy to take those pieces of equipment with him to Berlin, which drew a laugh from those in attendance. Board Chair Paul White said they liked Berlin well enough, but not that well.
Board member Justin Bolduc said the town’s loss is Berlin’s gain.
Pelletier expressed appreciation for the recognition by the town and for the opportunities the town gave him to learn and grow that led him to be eligible for this new position in Berlin. As a single father, he thanked his family for the support they’ve given him in helping with child care while he needed to be out plowing roads early in the morning or doing other town work.
Both men received a standing ovation from those at the meeting after the board unanimously approved the resolutions.
