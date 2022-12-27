BARRE TOWN — Local officials have recognized the town’s director of emergency medical services, who is resigning so he can refocus on education, and a long-serving public works employee, who is leaving to become the public works director in neighboring Berlin.

At its regular meeting Dec. 20, the select board recognized EMS Director Chris LaMonda for his eight years of service and public works employee Craig Pelletier for his 14 years of service.

