BARRE TOWN — Independence Day may be over, but thanks to a just-completed reappraisal fireworks may be a coming attraction in Barre Town.
The reappraisal — the town’s first since 2004 — passed a key milestone heading into the holiday weekend when roughly 3,400 change of appraisal notices were mailed to local property owners on Friday.
A few may have reached their intended targets on Saturday, but most of that first-class mail was stuck in transit because the mail doesn’t move on Sundays and the U.S. Postal Service — like the town offices — was closed in observance of the federal holiday on Monday.
That means the vast majority of those notices will be delivered today and Wednesday, ending a great wait involving an unconventional reappraisal that was conducted in the middle of a red-hot housing market fueled by a global pandemic.
Unless you bulldozed your house, or it burned to the ground, the expectation among Barre Town homeowners is that their values will go up. The question is how much?
The answer for most — at least for the moment — is in the mail.
Most homes were routinely selling above the asking price for the duration of a reappraisal that was launched in the fall of 2019 with most of the data collection occurring last year. Due to the pandemic, Beaudoin and those working with him on the reappraisals conducted exterior inspections only and relied on property owners to provide information on the interior of their homes using a questionnaire.
Contacted Monday, Beaudoin said he was comfortable with the result of that process and hoping to limit the number of grievances while predicting the phone in his office is about to start ringing.
“I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of questions,” he said.
Beaudoin said new values varied for a variety of reasons and stressed each property is unique.
“There’s no average,” he said. “The values are all over the place.”
In the 17 years since the last town-wide reappraisal, Beaudoin said some properties have been improved, others have fallen into disrepair and, when it comes to homes, sellers have routinely been getting their asking price and then some.
Those sales are reflected in Beaudoin’s attempt to come up with full fair market value for all properties in a town where the common level of appraisal (CLA) had slipped below 80% of fair market value.
Some people aren’t going to be happy with the result and while Beaudoin is planning to hold informal meetings with property owner in and effort to answer questions and head off potential grievances, he knows some won’t be satisfied.
In the wake of the 2004 reappraisal, more than 366 taxpayers grieved the fresh values placed on 482 separate properties as part of a statutory process that led to some adjustments and generated 35 appeals to the town’s Board of Civil Authority. One of those appeals was filed by Rock of Ages Corp. which went on to appeal the board’s decision to the Washington Superior Court and a case that took nearly two years to resolve and resulted in a big win for the town’s largest taxpayer.
Hoping to prevent that from happening again, the town paid Resource Technology Corporation $17,000 to handle the reappraisal of Rock of Ages’ properties, leaving Beaudoin to deal with the rest.
The 14-day window for grieving new assessments most haven’t yet received started closing when the notices were mailed and the new Grand List was lodged Friday afternoon. Written notices of intent to grieve must be signed by the property owner and filed with the assessor’s office by 8 a.m. on July 16 to be considered.
Beaudoin will start hearing grievances from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting on July 16 until all have been heard, though he’s hoping the early outreach will keep the number manageable.
“I don’t want to get burdened with unnecessary grievances,” he said, adding, “The burden of proof is on the property owner to prove what I came up with is wrong.”
That same standard didn’t stop an avalanche of grievances following the 2004 reappraisal, which, at the time, was the town’s first since 1989.
There will be no booklet providing the new and old assessed values for all properties in town, like the one that was produced in conjunction with the 2004 reappraisal. A digital version with property owners names, addresses and their new assessed values will be posted on the town’s website on Wednesday.
