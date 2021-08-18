BARRE TOWN — The Select Board has adopted a “pay us now or get pestered to pay them later” approach to nearly 2,200 delinquent ambulance invoices that have piled up during the past four fiscal years.
Tuesday night’s decision set the stage for those “unresponsive delinquent accounts” to be turned over to a collection agency — First Financial Resources — after one last attempt to prod people with unpaid ambulance bills to either pay them in their entirety, or set up a payment plan.
Town Manager Carl Rogers told board members a form letter has been prepared and could soon be mailed to those with one or more of the unpaid bills notifying them that — absent a meaningful attempt at payment — delinquent accounts would be turned over to the Massachusetts-based collection agency.
Described by Board Chair Paul White as one last “pretty please,” and by Board member Justin Bolduc as a “Hail Mary,” the only question involving the letters was how many to send.
Board members were presented with information that indicates 2,528 ambulance invoices totaling more than $1.5 million remain unpaid for from the last five fiscal years.
The board never seriously considered reaching all the way back to July 1, 2016, and briefly debated whether to draw the line at 3 or 4 years before opting for the latter. In doing so, members effectively agreed to write off unpaid invoices for services provided before July 1, 2017.
According to town records there were 348 open invoices from the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2017, and while they collectively account for more than $185,000 in revenue that is technically due to the town, estimates suggest only 2.5% would have been collectible. After First Financial Resources took its 33.3% cut the town could expect to receive about $3,100 in revenue.
Given the passing of time and, in some cases, the people who received the bills in the first place, board members agreed going back that far wasn’t worth the price of postage.
The return on 447 open invoices for services rendered between July 1, 2017, and June 30, 2018, was only marginally better. Though those invoices total more than $259,000, only 10% is likely to be collected and the town’s share after First Financial takes it cut would be a little over $17,000.
Board member Norma Malone wondered whether the anticipated collection was worth the administrative effort.
“I’m not very optimistic about year four,” she said.
Malone ultimately relented and the board unanimously agreed to send a final request for payment to those who didn’t pay bills they received from the local ambulance service for the past four fiscal years before turning the delinquent accounts over to First Financial.
There was broad agreement on the last three years — largely due to the belief they are more apt bring in revenue. Cumulative estimates for the 4-year period suggest the town could net more than $340,000 of the $1.3 million it is owed after First Financial takes its cut.
More than half of that money — roughly $185,000 — involves 745 unpaid bills for ambulance service provided during the fiscal year that ended June 30. Estimates project a 60% collection rate on those delinquent accounts, which collectively total more than $463,000.
The numbers for the previous two fiscal years are perceptibly lower, as is the estimated return.
For the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020, there are 451 delinquent accounts totaling over $284,000 in money the town is owed. Based on an estimated collection rate of 40% the town’s two-thirds share of anticipated collections would be a little over $75,000.
The estimated collection rate dips to 30% for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2019 — a year for which there are still 537 unpaid bills totaling more than $314,000. The estimated revenue for that year is just about $63,000.
The list of delinquent accounts includes a number of out-of-state residents and, Rogers said, some people who have since died.
Board members said a reasonable attempt should be made not to send letters to those who have passed away. In the interest of saving postage and avoiding confusion, they also agreed those with multiple unpaid ambulance bills should receive letters reflecting what they owe in a single envelope.
Once the letters are mailed the 30-day clock will start ticking and when the deadline has passed the delinquent accounts, as will be the case with those going forward, will be referred to First Financial. The collection agency has been authorized to pursue those past-due accounts and report those with unpaid bills to all three credit bureaus.
