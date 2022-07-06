BARRE TOWN — Much better than projected education tax rates have masked a larger than expected municipal increase in Barre Town where the select board was told Tuesday night the rising cost of asphalt and an under-performing Grand List are largely to blame.
The good news, for those whose eyes drift to the bottom line, is that the total tax rates — one paid by homeowners and the other by owners of commercial property — are basically what they were a year ago.
“There is essentially no difference,” Town Manager Carl Rogers said.
That is true after you add up all the rates the board unanimously approved in a single motion as its weekly meeting was nearing an end.
The new rate that will be used to calculate bills that will be mailed to homeowners by the end of next week is $1.9421 per $100 of assessed property value. The one used for that same purpose a year ago was $1.9432.
The new rate for commercial property — $2.1792 — is higher, but it is nearly identical to last year’s — $2.1763.
While one of the rates is up a fraction of a fraction of a cent and the other is down a fraction of a fraction of a cent, there were wider swings in the various components of those rates. That includes the two set by the state for education purposes.
In the run up to Town Meeting Day in March school officials were projecting a 2-cent increase in homestead tax rate, which was $1.2289 per $100 assessed property value last year.
However, Rogers said information the town received Friday indicates the homestead rate in Barre Town will actually drop to $1.1760 — a year-over-year reduction of 5.29 cents, or 4.3%. The non-homestead rate is also down — from $1.4620- to $1.4123-per-$100 assessed property value — a reduction of 4.97 cents, or 3.4%.
Although the two education rates are comfortably lower than last year’s and significantly better than pre-Town Meeting Day estimates, the same can’t be said on the municipal side.
Rogers said an errant estimate involving Grand List growth and a significant spike in paving costs have placed added pressure on the general and highway fund budgets that were approved by town voters in May.
Heading into that election, officials were anticipating approval of the general fund budget would require a 1.58-cent rate hike, while the rate required to finance the highway fund budget would increase 2.25 cents.
Rogers said that was before the town had a firm fix on property values and the price of asphalt shot up from the $79-a-ton that was used for budgeting purposes to the $96-a-ton that was recently quoted.
Rogers told the board his solution to those problems involved reducing the amount of surplus funds the board has historically used to subsidize the general fund budget.
Last year, the board used just over $326,000 of a year-end fund balance to reduce the tax rate — a figure Rogers recommended be reduced to roughly $167,000 for Tuesday’s rate-setting exercise. The change, he said, would free up $159,000 to cover the projected cost overrun in paving, while increasing the municipal portion of the tax rate by 5.27 cents, or 7.4%.
The municipal increase essentially mirrors the education rate reductions and, in terms of the total tax rate, amounts to a wash, according to Rogers.
“The tax-rate change is virtually nonexistent,” he said.
Board members never seriously considered an alternative and after a question about the projected fund balance for the fiscal year that ended June 30 went unanswered, were warned by Rogers not to further deplete the surplus.
“At some point you’re not going to have all that cash balance,” he said.
Amid one member’s observation, the town routinely posts year-end surpluses and another’s concern energy prices will pose a challenge for many residents this winter, the board unanimously approved the rate increases recommended by its retiring town manager.
Chair Paul White said he was comfortable reducing the budget’s reliance on surplus funds as a revenue source in a year when that could be achieved without increasing the total tax rates.
“This is an incremental step ... in getting there without inflicting any pain on the residents,” he said.
In addition to approving the homestead and non-homestead rates set by the state, board members set the rate required to finance this year’s general fund budget at 42.83 cents — an increase of just over 3 cents — and the highway fund rate at 33.65 cents — up 2.25 cents. They also set the local agreement rate at .21 cents — down from .22 cents last year.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.