The following is a sampling of calls to Barre Town police in recent days:
March 2A sexual assault was reported on Ledge Drive.
On South Barre Road, a suspicious vehicle was reported.
There was a two-car crash on Farwell Street at about 4:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
A male on South Barre Road reported someone had opened a Verizon account under his name.
Floor cleaning pads were found on Route 63.
March 3Trees had been cut on Fisher Road and the property owner reported the wood had been stolen.
A car hit a pothole on Middle Road and popped its tire.
On Cogswell Street, a phone scam was reported where someone claimed a woman won $5 million but had to mail some money first to claim the prize.
March 4A vehicle appeared to have broken down on Route 63, but the driver had pulled over to use his cellphone.
On South Barre Road, a red light was flashing on a pump station.
There was a traffic hazard on South Barre Road.
March 5A dog was barking on Fisher Road.
On Curtis Road, a female called a resident saying she needed help. An officer called the number back but it wasn’t in service.
Snowmobiles were riding on the railroad tracks near Quarry Hill Road.
Drug activity was reported on South Barre Road.
An employee was suspended from a business on Pitman Road but refused to leave the property.
March 6There was a two-car crash on Graniteville Road at about 8 a.m. No injuries were reported.
A brother and sister were involved in an altercation on Ferris Street.
There was a juvenile problem on Websterville Road.
March 7An incident of home improvement fraud was reported on Stevens Lane.
On South Barre Road, a wallet and cellphone were found.
A female took unknown medication and locked herself in an apartment before she was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center for treatment.
March 8Someone was sleeping in a vehicle on South Barre Road.
On Partridge Road, a tree was on fire.
An infant was crying on Howard Street.
