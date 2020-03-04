The following is a sampling of calls to Barre Town police in recent days:
Feb. 24
A false alarm was reported on Daniels Drive.
There was a dead dog or fox on the side of the road on East Cobble Hill Road.
Someone was pulled over for using their cellphone and driving.
Feb. 25
A woman on East Cobble Hill Road received a bill from a Massachusetts toll for a vehicle that had a license plate that used to belong to her son.
A burglary was reported on Hillside Avenue.
Someone was being harassed on McLeod Hill Road.
On McLeod Road, got a bill from a toll company in Delaware when they hadn’t been to that state.
Puppies were reported stolen on Carnes Road and taken to Northfield.
Feb. 26
A tractor-trailer was blocking traffic on South Barre Road.
On South Barre Road, a scam was reported involving a Social Security number.
A mother and daughter had an altercation on Sierra Lavin Road.
Feb. 27
A dead body was reported on Graniteville Road. The incident is under investigation but it is not considered suspicious.
Someone on Baptist Street was violating their probation.
A motor vehicle complaint was made on McLeod Hill Road.
Feb. 28
Abandoned vehicles were reported on South Barre Road.
A snowmobile was driving down Mill Street.
On Clark Road, a false alarm was reported.
Feb. 29
A garbage bag flew out of a truck on Graniteville Road.
There were tools and a toolbox in the roadway on Websterville Road.
A domestic disturbance was reported on Meadowcrest Lane.
March 1
A fight was reported on South Barre Road.
On Cogswell Street, a woman reported hearing voices on her porch, but there were no tracks in the snow.
