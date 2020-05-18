The following is a sampling of calls to Barre Town police in recent days:
May 11A vehicle backed into a gate on Church Hill Road.
On Jensen Road, a suspicious vehicle was reported.
May 12A vehicle was vandalized on Mill Street.
On Pine Hill Road, a male was in someone’s garage.
A package was delivered to the wrong address on Mill Street and the person it was delivered to kept it.
May 13A phone scam was reported on South Barre Road.
On Church Hill Road, a male got out of his vehicle and started beating a dog.
Someone broke into an apartment on Mill Street and stole paperwork.
May 14A dog was running loose on East Montpelier Road.
There was a tree in the roadway on Websterville Road.
Someone tampered with a woman’s mail on Sparrow Drive.
A stray cat was reported on Wark Street.
May 15A vehicle was vandalized on Mill Street.
There was a citizen dispute on East Montpelier Road.
Himalayan salt and banana bread were stolen from a residence on Mill Street.
May 16Someone was driving an all-terrain vehicle on McLeod Hill Road.
There was a citizen dispute on South Barre Road.
A dispute over living arrangements was reported on McLeod Hill Road.
May 17Keys and a credit card were reported lost on South Barre Road.
