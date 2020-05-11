The following is a sampling of calls to Barre Town police in recent days:
May 4
There was a domestic disturbance on East Montpelier Road.
A gun was reported stolen on Osborne Road.
There was a suspicious vehicle at Silver Circle.
A girl was refusing to go home on Central Street.
May 5
A woman went to get her things at a home on Cutler Corner Road and a male opened the door with a gun. The male did not brandish the gun and kept it in his back pocket.
On Church Hill Road, a welfare check was conducted.
May 6
A dispute over a vehicle sale was reported on Pitman Road.
On East Barre Road, a male was walking in front of cars.
Someone was going through a mailbox on East Montpelier Road.
May 7
A dog was running loose on Cassie Street.
People were swimming at a quarry on Graniteville Road.
A phone problem was reported on Beede Circle.
May 8
An older person in a vehicle was confused on South Barre Road and taken to Central Vermont Medical Center to be checked out.
There was a property dispute on South Barre Road.
A man reported his vehicle was damaged on Mill Street and it looked like vandalism, but it was likely natural wear and tear.
May 9
Someone was violating conditions of release on Meadow Drive.
May 10
A neighbor was commanding dogs to attack people on McLeod Hill Road.
Someone received a threatening phone call on Church Hill Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.