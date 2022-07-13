BARRE TOWN — The police chief has been given the go-ahead to swap out his unmarked SUV for a pickup, which he says will better serve the department.
Chief William Dodge gave the Select Board his quarterly report at the board’s regular meeting Tuesday night. As part of his report, Dodge noted the SUV he uses for work, which has nearly 50,000 miles on it, is due to be replaced. He asked the board if he could swap the vehicle out for a pickup instead of another SUV.
Dodge said hauling trailers, including the radar sign trailers, is easier with a truck than with an SUV. He said the department has sometimes used an officer’s personal truck to tow trailers.
Dodge said the department has, at times, needed to use a truck from the Department of Public Works when executing search warrants. He said items seized as part of those warrants don’t always fit in the back of cruisers. Nor do items like found bicycles or barricades.
He said the department’s new radar signs are a bit more involved than the town’s previous ones. The chief said these signs, instead of being attached to and removed from a post, will likely stay on the post and the post itself will be taken out of the ground and moved to new locations. He said doing this will be easier with a truck.
Dodge didn’t give the board an amount for how much the truck would cost, but he said the difference in price is about $1,100 more for the truck than the SUV.
The chief said he spoke with Martin Prevost, director of licensing at the Vermont Department of Liquor & Lottery, which mainly uses trucks in its fleet. Dodge said he was told the gas mileage between an SUV and a truck currently is about the same and trucks are easier to maintain.
He said this new truck, which would be a Ford F-150 with a crew cab, would not be a pursuit vehicle. He said it would essentially be stock. Dodge said it would not have a cage in the back seat for transporting those in custody. He said his current SUV also has no such cage.
Dodge said except for the center console, all the other equipment in his SUV can be transferred to the truck. He said it will have blue lights on it, but no other markings.
Board member Norma Malone wondered if residents would end up calling police when they see this truck without markings hooking on to town property like a radar sign trailer or loading town property into the back of the truck. Dodge said he hoped they would recognize him hooking the trailer onto the truck. Board Chair Paul White said the truck’s blue lights could be activated at those times to help inform residents that the equipment isn’t being stolen.
Board member Jack Mitchell asked how this truck would fit into the rotation the department uses to swap out old cruisers when new ones are needed.
Dodge said, “I don’t expect that it’s going to need to be replaced as often as the patrol cars do.”
He said when it comes time for the truck to be replaced, the town will have to decide if it will do the replacement at that time instead of a cruiser in the rotation.
The board didn’t take any action, but members gave their informal blessing to go ahead with purchase of the truck.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
