BARRE TOWN — Local officials say they are trusting the process will address their environmental concerns and opted not to give feedback to a developer working on a 5-megawatt solar array in town.
The select board discussed the array at its regular meeting Tuesday night.
The array, said to be about 10 times larger than anything currently in town, would be on a field owned by Barry Stryker off Lowery Road. The developer is MHG Solar out of Manchester Center. The project would cover nearly 30 acres using more than 10,000 solar panels.
Last month, Thomas Hand, co-founder of MHG Solar, gave the board a presentation about the project.
Hand reported he’s working on an application for a certificate of public good from the state Public Utility Commission for the array. He asked town officials for any feedback they may have so issues can be addressed prior to the application being submitted.
Chris Violette, the town’s planning and zoning administrator, has told the board it’s easier to address issues now instead of waiting until after the application is submitted and the process becomes more formal.
Board members discussed the array at a meeting earlier this month. Their concerns focused on losing agriculture land to the array and the potential environmental impact such a large project could have. They noted there is a wetland near the proposed site and the project will run through some forest. They also noted the location is near perfect for such a project since it’s out of the way and will be difficult to spot.
In his notes to the board, Town Manager Carl Rogers said the town’s Planning Commission met last week and decided it had no comments to submit to the developer.
Board member Justin Bolduc said he attended that meeting. Bolduc said commission members mentioned concerns from the board about loss of agricultural land and potential environmental impacts.
He said he was told by those at the commission that because the project is so large, the commission didn’t need to submit a letter addressing a preferred site for the project. If the project were smaller, like the 500-kilowatt arrays in town currently, the town could have submitted a letter stating if the proposed project was in a town-approved site or not for net-metering purposes.
Board member Jack Mitchell said he’d support submitting a letter to the developer anyway, stating the developer should be aware or be careful when it comes to environmental impacts.
Board member Norma Malone had been the one to initially bring up the environmental concerns. Malone said the developer reported a full aesthetic impact review would be conducted for the project. She said the review includes the so-called “Quechee Analysis,” which is used to evaluate aesthetic impacts. The analysis first determines whether a project will cause an adverse effect on aesthetics. And if so, if the adverse effect is undue.
“It’s a two-step, legal analysis of (the project’s) impact,” she said. “So that in and of itself is a very involved process. So I’m confident with what they’ve provided here that my concerns will be addressed through that process.”
Malone said she did want to make sure the town would have a chance to review what the developer submits for an application. She said there have been times in the past where what the town is presented with for a project isn’t what actually shows up in the final application.
“This is a huge project,” she said, adding she didn’t want the town to lose its opportunity to voice concerns once this becomes a formal process.
Board members agreed to let the process play out at this point.
No action was taken Tuesday. Rogers said he’ll let the developer know the town has no feedback to submit and that the town will be reviewing the application once it is submitted later this year.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.