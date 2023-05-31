BARRE TOWN — Unless a viable candidate materializes, town officials are leaning toward letting the now-appointed constable position become vacant.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the select board discussed the constable position. The role had recently changed from elected to appointed because Dave Freeman, who has been serving as constable, reported he wanted to retire and had let his law enforcement certification expire.
Local officials said rather than have someone unqualified run for the position, they wanted the ability to appoint a constable. The town went through a charter change to make the position appointed rather than elected. That charter change was approved by the Legislature during the session earlier this year and was signed by Gov. Phil Scott in early May.
Freeman was elected constable for another year during the town’s annual vote May 9. The position was still on the ballot because the charter change hadn’t yet been approved when the ballots were created and the warning was approved.
Select Board Chair Paul White revealed that Freeman did not intend to run for another year. White didn’t say who, though he strongly hinted it was someone involved in town government, but he said a resident had collected signatures on Freeman’s behalf so that he could run for one more year. He noted Freeman had consented to a petition being submitted on his behalf and signed the paperwork for his candidacy.
White said while Freeman has reported he would stay on as constable for the time being, Freeman would like the town to find a replacement. And without law enforcement certification, Freeman wouldn’t be able to carry out some of the duties the constable has done for the town.
Town Manager Chris Violette said in his notes to the board ahead of Tuesday’s meeting that he wanted the board to discuss what its intentions were for the constable position and how the town should proceed in appointing someone to the role.
With a full-time police department, the town doesn’t need the constable to function as a law enforcement officer as towns without a police department would. White said the constable, typically, has been used to help keep things flowing at the Barre Town Middle & Elementary School during a town election on a school day, to assist the health officer with serving health orders, to assist the zoning administrator with serving orders, or to act as an escort for town officials.
Violette said he recently spoke with Police Chief William Dodge about the constable position. He said the chief would like the constable to be able to assist police with transports.
White, a retired captain with the Vermont State Police, said if riding along with police to transport those in custody is something the town wants the constable to do, then it’s his belief that the person will need to have law enforcement certification. He said the reason two people are used when transporting someone in custody is to assist if something goes wrong. White said he didn’t want that role to fall on someone who isn’t a trained law-enforcement officer.
Local officials said it wouldn’t make much sense for a civilian constable to act as an escort.
“Personally, I just don’t see an untrained, civilian constable as being a lot of benefit for us,” White said.
Board member Bob Nelson noted this was a bit of a “chicken and egg” situation, where the town doesn’t know what to advertise for in a constable because it doesn’t know who, if anyone, could be interested in the job and what their certification or experience could be. Local officials have said before they can tailor the role to who may be serving in it, by giving the constable law-enforcement abilities if the candidate has such certification or removing those abilities if the candidate doesn’t.
Freeman reported in the past that he had canvased local law enforcement agencies to see if anyone was interested in taking over as constable and he couldn’t find any interest. Local officials said they may check back again to see if any local police officers may be interested now. But White noted if the town couldn’t find people to fill its open per-diem police officer position, the chances of finding a constable aren’t great.
Board members discussed possibly regionalizing the role, by bringing in other neighboring towns who could all share a constable.
In the end, the board opted not to take any action. Board members said they are leaning toward letting the position remain vacant once Freeman steps down until someone with certification steps up.
