BARRE TOWN — Town officials have been told there no longer are any restrictions on how pandemic relief funds can be spent, as long as they follow a step or two first because the federal government has conceded it can’t possibly track how every municipality in the country is spending such funds.

At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the select board heard from Fred Duplessis, a certified public accountant with Sullivan Powers & Co. Duplessis was there to discuss the audit his firm conducted for the town.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.