BARRE TOWN — Town officials say they aren’t happy that they were recently told, in the middle of an emergency, that the Barre Town Middle & Elementary School wasn’t available as an emergency shelter because the showers there haven’t been in use for two decades.
The superintendent says the showers have since been fixed and the school would have been and is available, if needed.
Toward the end of the select board’s regular meeting Tuesday night, board member Michael Gilbar said he was “a little irritated” over the town’s emergency shelter situation.
To provide context, board chair Paul White said people had reached out to him twice looking for shelter for dozens of volunteers who are in the area helping clean up from the flood earlier this month. White said all the volunteers needed was a cot and a place to shower.
He said his first thought was the school, because the town gave the school a generator, which he said cost about $500,000. White said the generator was given so that the building could be used as an emergency shelter.
“And what we were told by the superintendent was that the building was not available because the shower facilities were not up to par, not up to code,” White said.
Board member Norma Malone said she was told the showers at the school hadn’t been used in 20 to 25 years. Malone said the boy’s bathroom shower leaks into the school’s kitchen.
White noted that the kitchen was where food was being prepared for those staying in the shelter at the Barre Auditorium.
The school not being available for shelter was news to Town Manager Chris Violette, who reported the town was on standby during the flood.
Officials were watching water levels at the Wrightsville Dam in Montpelier. Water was about a foot away from over-topping the dam. Had water over-topped the dam and flowed down into an already-flooded downtown Montpelier, officials had planned on using the school in Barre Town as an overflow shelter for Montpelier residents evacuated out of the city.
White said town officials arranged for the purchase of a generator with the understanding that it would be the last piece needed to turn the school into a sanctioned Red Cross emergency shelter.
“But when the time came that we needed to use it, the school said it was not available,” White said.
Gilbar said he’d like the town to work with the school to make sure this doesn’t happen again, or the town can pull the generator from the school and put it in a shelter that can actually be used.
Malone said there is a memorandum of understanding in place between the town and school, and the school also has a memorandum with the Red Cross. She said according to requirements from the Red Cross, if there are shower facilities available, there needs to be signage showing where they are.
Malone suggested the building still could have been used as a shelter, with portable showers brought in for those staying there.
She said the Red Cross inspected the school before signing off on designating it as an emergency shelter. Malone said she didn’t know if the Red Cross was aware at the time that the showers hadn’t been used in 20 years.
Because the school is a public building, Malone said she’s been told by a plumber that the plumbing in the building needs to be functional.
Board member Bob Nelson said, sarcastically, “It’s good that we found this out in a non-emergency situation.”
Chris Hennessey, superintendent of the Barre Unified Union School District, said in a Wednesday interview the school’s hot water system, including water for showers, is connected to the school’s heating system, which is shut down during the warmer summer months. Hennessey said the Red Cross inspected the building as part of the process to designate it as a shelter during the school year when the heating system was running. He said that took place years ago, before the pandemic, and there were two shower stalls that were functional at that time.
Hennessey said with the heating system down, the school only has enough hot water to use the kitchen.
“When this disaster happened, we went in to assess where we were at with the showers and they just weren’t functional,” he said.
Hennessey said because kids are no longer required to shower at the school after participating in sports or physical education, as had been the practice in the past, the showers hadn’t been used there in years. Along with a lack of hot water, the showers needed some valve work and he said there were leaks and the plumbing there was outdated. Hennessey said school officials have since hired a contractor who has made the showers functional again.
With the school being used for summer school because other schools in the district are undergoing construction, he said, “It’s been kind of a perfect storm, honestly. But we’ve been really hustling to right this ship.”
Had the Wrightsville Dam been over-topped, Hennessey said the school could have been used as an emergency shelter, as was the state’s plan, but the building would have limited hot water use.
