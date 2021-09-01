BARRE TOWN — It wasn’t a hard “no,” except from one town official, but it doesn’t sound as if Barre Town will follow Williamstown’s suit and allow ATVs on town roads anytime soon.
Resident Greg Parker went before the Select Board Tuesday night to request the use of his side-by-side ATV on certain town roads. Parker said he lives on the corner of Church Hill Road and Graniteville Road. He said Williamstown officials have allowed ATVs on some of their roads, notably McCarthy Road, which is just less than a mile from his house.
Parker told the board instead of having to load his ATV onto a trailer and take it to an offload spot at the Pump and Pantry in Williamstown about 5 miles away, he’d rather be able to use the vehicle on town roads.
“So if I wanted to go to the Pump and Pantry, if my wife and I want to go down for an ice cream or something, instead of taking the car we might be able to take the side-by-side down,” he said.
He said other towns have curfews when it comes to allowing ATVs on roads, something Barre Town could also adopt. Parker said one town requires a permit so if someone without a permit was found using an ATV on the road they could receive a fine.
Board chair Paul White said this was the first time he could remember where someone has come to the town to make such a request.
Multiple board members used the word “leery” when describing their thoughts on allowing ATVs on town roads. They were concerned about the precedent this could set with other residents thinking they can get road access for their ATVs if the town opens up a route for Parker.
Board member Justin Bolduc said he’s had ATVs for years and he knows towns that have allowed ATVs on their roads also have ATV clubs that handle signing of roads and help enforce the rules. Bolduc said Barre Town has no such club.
Parker said he is a member of Williamstown’s club. He said he could see if that club would be willing to put signs up on Barre Town’s roads letting people know what the speed limit is for the vehicles and where they can’t go any further. He said he was concerned about signing, though, because the signs could act as advertising by letting others know those roads can have ATVs on them.
Though they were hesitant and had their concerns, four of the the board’s five members weren’t completely against the idea of ATVs on town roads, saying it was something they would need to do some research on. They suggested the town’s Traffic Safety Advisory Committee could look into the matter and get back to the board.
White, a retired captain with the Vermont State Police, was unequivocal.
“Having dealt with ATV complaints in another capacity for many years and responding to many ATV crashes that have left people paralyzed and seriously injured, my personal opinion is that ATVs have no business on highways. … They have no business, in my opinion, on a paved road,” he said.
White said he wasn’t concerned about Parker behaving badly, but he was about others that would gain road access if Parker’s request is granted.
He said there have been a number of complaints of people riding ATVs in a disruptive and disrespectful manner in East Barre. White said he had no doubt that if the town grated Parker’s request, those residents would be the next ones asking for their own road access.
