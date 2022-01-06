BARRE TOWN — It’s clear local officials will have plenty of experience and expertise to choose from after holding their first round of interviews for this year’s Budget Committee.
At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Select Board spoke with four people who have applied to serve on the committee. Unlike most municipalities, which vote on budgets on Town Meeting Day in March, Barre Town’s annual vote is held in May, so the budget process starts later in the year.
The town picks a new committee every year to work on the budget. It is made up of the board, town staff and five residents.
The board appoints two members of the committee. Town Clerk Tina Lunt appoints another and then those three appointees choose the final two residents to serve. Neither the clerk nor the appointees must choose someone who applied for the position, with the only requirement being the person chosen must be a registered town voter.
This year, four residents who have served on the committee previously are reapplying. They are Phil Cecchini, Terry Reil, Mike Gilbar and Alan Garceau. Those residents do not need to be interviewed because of their past experience on the committee.
On Tuesday, the board interviewed Nicholas Marinelli, Denice Gagne, Christopher Neddo and Larry Rogacki. The board is expected to interview Tony Amaral, Nancy LeClerc and Josh Howard at next week’s meeting. Karalene Miner also had applied to serve on the committee, but she has since withdrawn her name for consideration.
Marinelli works as a financial manager for the state. He said he’s a Barre native, growing up in the city. He bought a home in town in April 2020.
Marinelli said he does “budgeting for a living” and wants to serve on the committee because he wants to help the town.
“It’d be nice to turn those skills (I have) into helping out here in the community,” he said.
He served in the Air Force for eight years and also has worked for the City of Burlington as a recreation specialist, helping to plan and lead outdoor recreation opportunities there.
Marinelli said his interests, when it comes to town governance, are recreation and transportation. He said transportation can be one of a town’s biggest expenses that is difficult to budget for because how much salt a town needs for its roads depends on how the winter goes.
Rogacki said he and his wife moved to town at the end of August. He had worked as the chief operator at the IBM wastewater facility in Essex Junction for 12 years and recently retired from an executive management position at a water and planning agency in St. Paul, Minnesota, after 20 years there. He said the agency he worked for served 3.5 million people.
He said he applied to serve on the committee because he’s new to the area and wants to do something to help while learning more about the town.
“And I thought with my experience in infrastructure and budgets and capital projects … I thought I could be of assistance,” he said.
Rogacki said he’s sensitive to the impact the budget will have on the community.
Gagne said she’s lived in town since 1994. She said she has wanted to volunteer in some capacity in town for a while.
Gagne said she owns her own accounting and tax service and has a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
She said she’s currently doing taxes and bookkeeping at home, and she can make time for the committee.
She said she has done bookkeeping and taxes for nonprofit organizations, but not for a town or city.
“One of the things I have done on a consistent basis is read the paperwork that comes from the town and online, as far as what’s going on in the town. That is something very dear to my heart because I live here,” she said.
Gagne said she has served on the board of the Granite City Grocery co-op and on School Board for the Barre Town Middle & Elementary School.
Neddo said he’s been a town resident his entire life. He said he currently serves on the town’s development review board and is quite interested in how the town is run.
Neddo said he thought serving on the budget committee would be the best way for him to learn.
He said he runs a dairy farm and a winery so he has experience managing money and dealing with budgets.
Neddo said he was happy the town is as fiscally conservative as it is.
“Everything is kept almost minimal,” he said, adding the highway department could probably use a bit more funding.
Board members said the town was in a good spot with multiple residents looking to serve on the committee when in past years town officials had to go out looking for volunteers. They agreed with Neddo that serving on the committee is the best way to understand how the town works.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.