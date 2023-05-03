BARRE TOWN — Town officials have given the go-ahead to purchase a couple automated flaggers using pandemic relief dollars.

Josh Martineau, the town’s engineer, had suggested the town buy the flaggers about a year ago because it has been difficult to find summer help. Town officials said buying the remote-controlled pieces of machinery could ultimately save the town money by reducing the number of summer helpers the town needs every year to assist with road projects. The town had been spending about $35,000 a year on summer help.

