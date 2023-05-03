BARRE TOWN — Town officials have given the go-ahead to purchase a couple automated flaggers using pandemic relief dollars.
Josh Martineau, the town’s engineer, had suggested the town buy the flaggers about a year ago because it has been difficult to find summer help. Town officials said buying the remote-controlled pieces of machinery could ultimately save the town money by reducing the number of summer helpers the town needs every year to assist with road projects. The town had been spending about $35,000 a year on summer help.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the select board unanimously approved a motion awarding the purchase of two automated flaggers to Worksafe Traffic Control Industries, a Barre company. The total cost of the two flaggers is $27,950. The town had set aside $34,000 of its pandemic relief dollars for the purchase.Town officials noted they only received two bids for the flaggers, and one was from a company that submitted its bid a few minutes late and was for more than what Worksafe offered.
Martineau said he was surprised by the low number of bids because he had spoken with other vendors who reported they planned on submitting a bid, but apparently decided against it.
But board members said they were happy that the funds were going to a local company.
Martineau said the flaggers should arrive in four to six weeks, so they should get some run this construction season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.