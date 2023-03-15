BARRE TOWN — Town officials have approved the language for two charter changes to be voted on in May, which would eliminate elected auditors and tweak some organizing language for the Board of Civil Authority.
The language eliminating the auditors was approved at the select board’s regular meeting Tuesday night. The town will hold public hearings on the changes April 11 and 18. If approved by residents during the annual vote in May, the changes would then head to the Legislature for approval.
The town has used a certified public accountant for town audits for years, so local officials have said the elected positions’ title can be misleading. Officials started the discussion about eliminating the three auditor positions in 2018. The town changed its charter in 2019, giving it the ability to remove the positions, but didn’t follow through with that because officials said they got sidetracked by the pandemic.
Late last month, Charles Woodhams, a long-serving auditor in town, said he would support doing away with the auditors in favor of a town report committee, which board members have suggested. Officials said auditors have only been responsible for helping create the town report in recent years, which doesn’t require an elected position. Woodhams also reported it’s been difficult to find others to serve with him.
Mike Monte, the town’s attorney, has told the board all the town needs to do following the charter change in 2019 is to hold a townwide vote to abolish the positions. Board Chair Paul White said he wasn’t comfortable with that because the town’s charter wouldn’t state the position had been abolished and there would still be references to auditors elsewhere in the document.
Board members had proposed a charter change this year that would remove the references to the auditors. The problem is the town has a charter change pending. Voters approved a change last year, eliminating the town’s listers and changing the constable’s position from elected to appointed. That change has yet to be approved by the Legislature and is in committee. So the charter still identifies the listers as a town position.
Rather than put forward a charter change with outdated language, board members decided to only ask residents to do away with the auditor positions this year and then go through the charter change process again next year, removing the auditor references.
At its meeting last week, the select board approved language for a second charter change this year to be approved by voters, tweaking language for the organizational meeting for the Board of Civil Authority to better reflect state law.
This change states that the board will first meet on or after Feb. 1 of each year and will elect a chair and vice chair. The vice chair piece is new, and something officials have said is needed in the event the chair isn’t available.
The charter currently states the BCA will first meet following each annual town election, but justices of the peace are elected in November, their terms start in February and the town’s annual election is in May. The board is made up of justices, the select board and the town clerk. Officials have said this change will make it clear when the BCA is first to meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.