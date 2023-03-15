BARRE TOWN — Town officials have approved the language for two charter changes to be voted on in May, which would eliminate elected auditors and tweak some organizing language for the Board of Civil Authority.

The language eliminating the auditors was approved at the select board’s regular meeting Tuesday night. The town will hold public hearings on the changes April 11 and 18. If approved by residents during the annual vote in May, the changes would then head to the Legislature for approval.

