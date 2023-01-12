BARRE TOWN — The consensus in the room was local officials were “depressed” to learn they need to come up with hundreds of thousands of dollars to bring several developments up to code in order to obtain stormwater permits from the state.

At its regular meeting Tuesday, the select board heard a presentation from Andres Torizzo, co-founder of Watershed Consulting which the town has hired to assist with stormwater projects. Torizzo was there, in part, to discuss the state's “3-acre rule.”

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.