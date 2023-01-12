BARRE TOWN — The consensus in the room was local officials were “depressed” to learn they need to come up with hundreds of thousands of dollars to bring several developments up to code in order to obtain stormwater permits from the state.
At its regular meeting Tuesday, the select board heard a presentation from Andres Torizzo, co-founder of Watershed Consulting which the town has hired to assist with stormwater projects. Torizzo was there, in part, to discuss the state's “3-acre rule.”
Eight subdivisions in town need new stormwater permits from the state because the current permits have expired. Those subdivisions are Maple Ridge Common, Miller's Wood, Sugarwoods, Cobble Hill Meadows, Countryside Estates, the Wilson Industrial Park, Wildersburg and the Stone Mountain properties on Conti Circle. The permit for Maple Ridge expired before the other permits and a new notice of intent is needed by July. The rest will need to have notices filed by end of June 2024.
All of these subdivisions have over 3 acres of impervious surface. The total area of impervious surface for the eight subdivisions is about 38.4 acres.
Torizzo said the “3-acre rule” is a new permit regulation from the state. It deals with sites that have over 3 acres of impervious surface and either never had an operational stormwater permit or were permitted to prior, outdated standards. Torizzo said the developments now have to conform to 2017 standards for stormwater.
He said the permit process has two phases. He said the first phase entails filing an initial notice of intent with the state, which confirms the amount of impervious surface. That notice comes with a $240 fee per permit, which has already been paid for the eight town developments.
Torizzo said the initial notice starts an 18-month clock where the state is expecting a stormwater analysis of each of the sites to determine how best to upgrade the stormwater system there to best match current standards. The full notice of intent comes with an $860 fee per acre. Once the permit application is approved by the state, he said the town would have five years to put the system in the ground.
Torizzo said the town can opt out and pay a one-time fee of $12,500 per acre of impervious surface and not make the upgrades, but it would need to prove to the state why the upgrades would not be feasible. He said if the upgrades were to impact a wetland, for example, the state would likely allow the town to pay the fee instead.
“What we've found so far is, it's pretty hard to justify paying the impact fee, especially where there is land available to do stormwater upgrades. It seems like mostly it is feasible to do the upgrade and the state is being pretty rigid about these,” he said.
Town Engineer Josh Martineau said Torizzo gave him a rough estimate of the funding needed just for engineering and permitting for the eight subdivisions and it came to about $800,000. That figure does not include implementation of the upgrades.
Board member Justin Bolduc noted the costs for these projects will easily surpass $1 million.
Torizzo said the state has been promising funding to help pay for these upgrades since the program was rolled out. He said that funding is now trickling out.
He noted Wildersburg will be a good test case for this program. Stormwater issues there are being dealt with through a public-private partnership using grant funding through the state.
Torizzo said there are some grant funds the town can apply for with the other subdivisions. He suggested the state's Clean Water State Revolving Fund, which he said has just gotten up and running for stormwater projects. He said he's also been told the state Agency of Natural Resources will be rolling out in February a grant program to fund this kind of work.
“There isn't a whole lot (of money) out there right now, but there is, I think, soon to be more program funding for this type of work,” he said.
Torizzo said his firm is working with other municipalities on these upgrades. He said some larger communities, including South Burlington, have created a stormwater utility, where residents pay into the utility like they do for water or electricity, to help fund the system. He said others plan to implement cost sharing where they charge the residents of the developments a proportional percentage for the work. He said if the town owns the road and is responsible for 20% of the impervious surface of a certain development, homeowners would be on the hook for the remaining 80%.
Torizzo said the permit application usually includes co-applicants, the town and the homeowner association. He said he understands there may not be such an organization in all of the town developments which complicates the process.
Board Chair Paul White said all of these subdivisions were built according to the rules of the time. White said the state has changed the rules and has not provided grant funding to make the changes.
“There's no guarantee that the state won't come along in another 10 years and change the standards again and require us to catch up again,” he said.
Torizzo said the permits are good for five years, so the town should have some assurance that changes won't be needed in those five years. But after that, he said it is possible more changes could be required for the next permit.
White asked Town Manager Carl Rogers whether the town has ever asked residents to share costs when the town takes responsibility for the roads the subdivisions are built on. Rogers said around 2006, there was a proposal to start cost sharing with subdivisions for some of these fees from the state.
Rogers said the select board at that time ultimately decided not to charge residents.
White said he wondered what leverage the town could have to compel homeowners to share in the costs. Rogers said he would look into those discussions around 2006 to see if the town has some authority by statute to charge them, if that's the route the town decides to go.
Bolduc said if the town is looking at a bill well over $1 million for this work, and that's just one town, he questioned whether the state had the grant funding necessary to cover this work statewide.
Board member Jack Mitchell said there's going to need to be some outreach to these homeowners to let them know about these potential costs. Mitchell said they're going to be dealing with “sticker shock” if they end up with these unforeseen costs.
“I'm sure they have no idea that all of this is going on,” he said.
Board member Bob Nelson suggested the town add language to its agreements with future subdivisions stating the town reserves the right to cost share changes to permits. Nelson said all of the taxpayers can't be on the hook for previous development.
Torizzo said another aspect of subdivisions and stormwater that people may not realize is that the open lots on those properties will no longer be grandfathered in. He said if someone wants to build on one of those lots, they will need to adhere to the current stormwater regulations and may need a separate permit from the rest of the development.
After Torizzo's presentation, multiple board members said some version of “Well, that was depressing.”
No action was taken Tuesday. Rogers said he would follow what comes from that new funding source from the state in February. He said the town will continue work on the application for the Maple Ridge permit.
