BARRE TOWN — Local officials are moving forward with plans to create a cannabis control commission that, at the start at least, appears will be another hat members of the select board will wear.
The board discussed the commission’s creation at its regular meeting Tuesday night.
The town is in the process of altering its zoning bylaws to include cannabis businesses so that, in the event such a business comes to town, officials can tell the business where it can be located according to the town’s zoning.
Board Chair Paul White said there was no specific reason why the commission was coming up now, other than Tuesday’s meeting had a relatively light agenda, so they had time to discuss its creation.
According to state law, municipalities must opt in by town-wide vote in order to host retail cannabis businesses. Barre Town has not held such a vote.
White noted that wouldn’t stop another business focusing on another aspect of the industry, such as testing or growing cannabis, from setting up shop in town.
He said the town has no authority to prohibit those other types of cannabis businesses.
White said the town can create a local cannabis control commission in order to participate in regulating the industry.
The board could create a new standalone commission if it so chooses, or it could make itself the commission. Board members said they supported taking on the new role for now, but left the possibility open for creating a separate commission if the work becomes too much for them to handle.
Town Manager Carl Rogers said the commission can regulate cannabis establishments through the town’s zoning, through sign regulations and through a public nuisance ordinance.
Chris Violette, the town’s planning and zoning administrator, said a public nuisance ordinance is something the town would need to research before implementing. Violette suggested sending the idea to the town’s planning commission for review.
Town officials noted the town can’t create an ordinance targeting cannabis businesses, so whatever ordinance it creates would be applied across all types of businesses. The example given was an issue with odor at a cannabis business would need to be handled the same as odor from a bakery or coffee-roasting business.
The commission also can deal with local licenses. White said the town’s license would “piggy back” on the state’s license.
Board member Justin Bolduc said he’s learned if the town does not have a local commission in place, the state Cannabis Control Board will not let the town know about a license for a Barre Town business until it has already been issued. Though town officials noted the business would need to go in front of the town’s Development Review Board in order to get a conditional use permit to operate in town, per the proposed zoning bylaw changes.
White said he would be inclined to create the commission, if for no other reason than to stay informed. Other board members agreed.
Cedric Sanborn, chair of the planning commission, said the commission deals with zoning and the DRB deals with implementation. Sanborn said this cannabis control commission would help fill in the rest of the regulatory gaps.
“So we would have a pretty good idea of what’s going on in the world of cannabis in our town,” he said.
The board would need to pass a resolution to create the commission. Such an action is expected at next week’s regular board meeting. Rogers said town staff would work on a license application for the board to review.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.