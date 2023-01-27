BARRE — A Barre Town man has been placed on probation for two years on a deferred sentence in a case wherein police say he sexually abused two girls when he was a teenager.
Ryan Walbridge, 22, pleaded guilty on Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of lewd and lascivious conduct. Walbridge also pleaded no contest to misdemeanor counts of prohibited conduct and simple assault. He agreed to a 24-month deferred sentence and was placed on probation.
If he successfully completes probation, the convictions will be removed from his record. If Walbridge violates the terms of his probation at any point during the next two years, he likely will lose the deferred sentence, the convictions will stay on his record, and he will face a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault agreed to amend a felony count of sexual assault, which carried with it a maximum sentence of life in prison, to lewd and lascivious conduct. Thibault also amended a separate felony count of lewd and lascivious conduct to misdemeanor prohibited conduct, per the plea agreement.
According to court records, police received a report about a sexual assault that occurred in Barre City in June 2018. Police said a 17-year-old girl reported she was at a party with friends when she was molested by Walbridge who was 18 years old at the time. Investigators said the victim reported Walbridge was overly friendly with her at the party and joked with her about how drunken girls say “no,” but don’t mean it.
The victim reported she went to bed on a futon she had claimed and told Walbridge to sleep on the floor, but he didn’t listen and joined her on the futon, according to court records. Police said the victim reported Walbridge started to molest her and she told him to stop because it hurt, but he didn’t.
Walbridge was a multi-sport athlete at Spaulding High School at the time. He was a member of Spaulding’s football, lacrosse and wrestling teams. He graduated from the school two days before he was arraigned on these charges.
Police said while investigating this incident, school officials told investigators more girls had come forward to report unwanted sexual contact with Walbridge.
One of them, a 16-year-old girl, told police she had gone to Walbridge’s home in September 2017 because Walbridge wanted to talk with her, according to court records. Police said this victim had made it clear to Walbridge that she was not interested in sexual activity with him, but he got on top of her when they were in his bedroom.
Police said the victim reported she told Walbridge to stop, but he groped her and grabbed her so hard he left bruises.
The prohibited conduct and simple assault convictions stem from this incident.
Thibault, who has been working to wrap up what cases he can ahead of his departure from the office next week, said the state came to this agreement with Walbridge partly because the case has been pending since 2018. He said he would not have offered Walbridge a deferred sentence if the prosecutor didn’t have a great degree of confidence that Walbridge will successfully complete probation.
Thibault said the primary focus of the sentence is to get Walbridge counseling for what occurred in these matters. He said there have not been any allegations of abuse or harassment by Walbridge since he’s been charged.
He noted since this case has been pending, there have been significant changes to the state’s juvenile justice system, including who can be considered a youthful offender. Thibault said that’s not how Walbridge’s case played out, but the impact and effect of this plea agreement give him a similar outcome.
He said the delay in the case came from extensive discovery and inopportune timing from the pandemic. Thibault also noted Walbridge’s attorney, Robert Katims, had a busy schedule once trials started back up because Katims is part of the Serious Felony Unit out of the defender general’s office. That unit is a group of contracted attorneys picked to handle cases involving serious crimes when the defendant has been appointed a public defender.
Thibault said this has been a frustrating process for the initial victim. He said the victim had commitments to attend to, so she was not able to be at Monday’s hearing.
He asked Judge Kevin Griffin whether the judge could set a future hearing to review her statement because if Walbridge successfully completes probation, there won’t be another hearing in the case for her to give such a statement. The judge said he would be willing to accept a written statement from the victim, and is interested in hearing from her, but the case had been pending for long enough, and he wanted Walbridge to get started on probation.
Thibault said this agreement makes sense under the circumstances. He said Walbridge’s acceptance of responsibility for his actions, “is an amazing and important step unto itself.”
“It’s not easy to acknowledge doing something wrong, especially to a crime of this nature. What I can conclude from that is that he is likely a more mature person than he was over 4½ years ago,” the prosecutor said.
Katims said his client, who has been working in the granite industry, has essentially already been serving a deferred sentence for the past four years while under conditions of release.
“He’s shown, I think, a tremendous amount of growth and maturity to get to this point,” Katims said.
He said he has no doubt that Walbridge will be successful on probation.
Judge Griffin told Walbridge the Vermont Supreme Court has made it clear that all it takes is one violation of his probation for Walbridge to lose the benefit of a deferred sentence, his convictions stay on his record and he would face open sentencing. Griffin asked Walbridge if there was anything he wanted to say on the matter, and Walbridge declined.
The judge then accepted the agreement.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.