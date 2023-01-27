BARRE — A Barre Town man has been placed on probation for two years on a deferred sentence in a case wherein police say he sexually abused two girls when he was a teenager.

Ryan Walbridge, 22, pleaded guilty on Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of lewd and lascivious conduct. Walbridge also pleaded no contest to misdemeanor counts of prohibited conduct and simple assault. He agreed to a 24-month deferred sentence and was placed on probation.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

