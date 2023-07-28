BARRE — A Barre Town man has pleaded guilty to a felony count of manslaughter in a case where police say the man’s infant child died with a heroin baggie in his airway and fentanyl in his system.
Christopher Wicker, 35, pleaded guilty to the felony count on Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre. Wicker has agreed to a sentence of one to 15 years, all suspended. He would be placed on probation until further order of the court. He also must complete 300 hours of community service and the restorative justice program as part of his sentence.
A sentencing hearing for Wicker will take place at a later date after the state Department of Corrections completes a pre-sentence investigation. A judge will decide at that hearing if the plea agreement will be accepted. If the agreement is rejected, Wicker will be able to withdraw his guilty plea.
Washington County State’s Attorney Michelle Donnelly has agreed to dismiss a felony count of cruelty to a child with death resulting, per the plea agreement.
Wicker’s co-defendant, and the child’s mother, Brianna Wicker, 26, has been charged with felony counts of manslaughter and cruelty to a child with death resulting. The case against Brianna Wicker is still pending.
According to court records, police received a report in May 2022 stating an infant wasn’t breathing. Police said an officer arrived on scene and found Brianna Wicker visibly distraught, crying and screaming “my baby” while holding her 6-month-old son.
Brianna Wicker gave the child to the officer, who then rushed the child to a nearby ambulance, according to court records. Police said the child was pronounced dead by emergency responders.
Brianna Wicker reported she was sleeping next to the baby when she awoke and found the child wasn’t breathing, according to court records. Police said Christopher Wicker arrived at the home and was told his child was dead.
Police said both of the Wickers were admitted heroin users. The Wickers gave police permission to search their home, according to court records, where investigators found glassine bags, typically used to store heroin, in a bedroom, as well as loose pills scattered throughout the home.
Police said an autopsy showed the child had a folded piece of material in his airway that was the same color, size and had similar markings as the heroin bags found at the home. A toxicology report from the state medical examiner showed the child had fentanyl and the animal tranquilizer xylazine in his system when he died, according to court records. Xylazine is known to be used to dilute heroin.
Christopher Wicker fought through tears at Thursday’s hearing as he admitted his drug use and his negligence surrounding it led to his child’s death.
Both Donnelly and Christopher Wicker’s attorney, Amanda Kitchen, said they would reserve argument in support of the plea agreement until the sentencing hearing.