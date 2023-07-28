BARRE — A Barre Town man has pleaded guilty to a felony count of manslaughter in a case where police say the man’s infant child died with a heroin baggie in his airway and fentanyl in his system.

Christopher Wicker, 35, pleaded guilty to the felony count on Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre. Wicker has agreed to a sentence of one to 15 years, all suspended. He would be placed on probation until further order of the court. He also must complete 300 hours of community service and the restorative justice program as part of his sentence.

