BARRE — A Barre Town man has been placed on probation for stabbing someone in the neck during a fight.
James E. Rodger, 31, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a misdemeanor count of simple assault with a weapon. Rodger was sentenced to six to 12 months, all suspended, and placed on probation for a year.
He had been facing a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but that charge was amended by the state to a misdemeanor, per the plea agreement. The state also dismissed a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
Deputy Washington County State’s Attorney Bridget Grace said the state came to the agreement with Rodger because the victim, Charles M. Brown, of Williamstown, had not been in contact with the state. Brown, 39, is facing a misdemeanor count of aggravated disorderly conduct for his role in the fight. That charge is still pending.
Grace said it could also be difficult to prevail if the case went to trial because Rodger might argue he was defending himself.
Officer James McGowan, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit in August 2019 he received a report about intoxicated males fighting near Summer Street. McGowan said he located Brown and part of his face was covered in blood. He told McGowan Rodger had stabbed him with a knife.
McGowan said he then located Rodger who had blood on his right hand due to a cut. Rodger told McGowan he had a knife on him and McGowan said he found a folded knife in Rodger’s pocket with blood on the blade. He reported he was walking down the street when someone started messing with him, according to court records.
McGowan said a witness reported Brown hit Rodger twice and told him to hit him back.
He said Brown was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center for treatment for the wound on the back of his neck, as well as cuts on his forehead and nose. McGowan said Rodger was also transported, separately, to the hospital for treatment for his injuries.
Corrections officer Christopher McNamara also responded to the incident. McNamara said in his affidavit Brown told him he had “beef” with Rodger because Rodger had taken his job at Beverage Baron. Brown also told McNamara he had passed out near Jiffy Mart and when he awoke he discovered someone had emptied his wallet and left it on his lap. He reported he had Suboxone strips in his wallet that had been stolen, according to court records.
Brown told McNamara that Rodger had come to him with empty Suboxone packets saying he found them so he believed Rodger had stolen from him. He told McNamara that’s why he confronted Rodger, which turned into an argument and him getting stabbed.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
