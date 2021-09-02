BARRE — A Barre Town man is accused of threatening to kill a police chief during a standoff last week.
Larry Scott Godfrey, 44, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor counts of criminal threatening and disturbing the peace by phone. If convicted, Godfrey could face a maximum sentence of 6 years and 3 months in prison. He was released on conditions.
Godfrey was facing a misdemeanor count of domestic assault, but Judge Mary Morrissey did not find probable cause on that count at Monday’s arraignment. The judge said the victim wasn’t in imminent danger from Godfrey at the time. Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault said he looked back through the affidavit and decided to add the felony assault charge because of the threats Godfrey had made against Barre Town Police Chief William Dodge.
Officer Thatcher Morrison, of the Barre Town police, said in his affidavit on Aug. 26 a woman called police and asked for a welfare check on Godfrey at his home on Rudd Farm Drive. The woman told police Godfrey was highly intoxicated and was threatening to take his life and the lives of others.
Morrison said the woman reported Godfrey has an AK-47 and an 18-year-old family member of his was at the home at the time.
The officer said police closed off streets around Godfrey’s home. He said Dodge called Godfrey and he started threatening the police chief and said, “I am going to kill you, and your whole (expletive) family, trust me, you don’t know what you’re doing. You think you do, but you don’t.”
Morrison said residents were told to stay in their homes and police in Berlin and Barre City were asked to assist.
The officer said a worker from Washington County Mental Health Services arrived to help and Godfrey threatened to kill her, too.
Morrison said he again spoke to the woman who called police and she played him a recording of Godfrey saying he would kill the woman if she sent anyone to check on him.
The officer said the family member was able to leave the home and he reported Godfrey had been drinking heavily. Morrison said the family member reported he knew Godfrey was on the phone, but was unaware of the threats.
The officer said the family member gave police a key to the home and they went inside where they found Godfrey passed out on the couch. Police found the AK-47 next to Godfrey’s bed and another rifle in a closet, according to court records. Police said the second gun was a 22-caliber rifle. Both guns were seized as evidence in the case.
The standoff lasted about three hours.
Morrison said Godfrey was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center for evaluation and then to Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury to detox where he was later released.
