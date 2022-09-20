BARRE — A Barre Town man has been held without bail after police say he attacked a woman for the third time.
Rolland J. Gerhart, 64, pleaded not guilty by video Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and second-degree unlawful restraint, and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, violating and abuse prevention order and two misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release. The domestic assault charge is a felony because it's alleged the assault occurred while there was a court order in effect to protect the person who was assaulted.
If convicted, Gerhart faces a maximum sentence of 12 years and 60 days in prison. He was ordered held without bail and is being housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Officer Brittany Lewis, of the Barre City police, said in her affidavit that a domestic disturbance was reported on Sept. 17. Lewis said police were told there may have been an active restraining order in place between the two parties involved.
The officer said she located the victim and Gerhart. Lewis said she spoke with the victim privately who produced a clump of her own hair and reported Gerhart had ripped it out.
Lewis said she observed a red/brown stain on the wall near the home's entrance that appeared to be blood. She said she asked the victim about the bloodstain and she reported it likely got there when she and Gerhart were in the hallway and Gerhart was forcing her back into the residence. Lewis said there also was blood on the victim's sweatshirt, but she reported that was Gerhart's because the victim had scratched him in self defense.
Lewis said the victim reported Gerhart had been drinking and became “mean and ugly.” The victim reported Gerhart had pulled her hair and slapped her at least three times so she scratched him, according to court records. Lewis said the victim reported she had gone out into the hallway during the incident, but Gerhart dragged her back into the home by her hair. The officer said she observed purple marks on the victim's arms, which the victim reported were caused by Gerhart.
The victim reported Gerhart threw her purse out the window and would not let her leave the residence, according to court records.
Lewis said a records check showed there was an active relief from abuse order in place for the victim against Gerhart.
Lewis said she then spoke with Gerhart who had red marks on his body that appeared to be scratch marks.
Gerhart told police he awoke and found the victim “carving” him with her fingernails, according to court records. Lewis said Gerhart reported this occurred at about 3 a.m., but police were called to respond to the disturbance at about 5 p.m. She said Gerhart told police he didn't know why they were called and denied arguing with the victim.
Lewis said she spoke to a neighbor who reported hearing arguing. The witness reported the victim had come to her door during the incident, but Gerhart grabbed the victim by the shoulders and took her back to the victim's residence.
Lewis said she spoke to a second witness who reported seeing Gerhart pushing a woman down the hallway.
The officer said a preliminary breath test showed Gerhart had a blood alcohol content of 0.232%.
Lewis said she reviewed surveillance footage from the scene that showed Gerhart grabbing the victim and the victim trying to kick and push him away. She said the footage showed Gerhart grabbed the victim's wrists and forced her to the ground before dragging her back to the residence.
Later on that day, she said the footage showed Gerhart grabbing the victim by the hair and forcing her back into the residence.
Gerhart has conditions of release in place stating he cannot have contact with the victim nor abuse nor harass her. Those conditions are in place because Gerhart is facing domestic assault charges in two other incidents.
In May, Gerhart pleaded not guilty to a felony count of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of violating conditions of release. This domestic assault charge also was upgraded to a felony because it's alleged the assault occurred while while there was a court order in effect to protect the person who was assaulted.
Sgt. Paul Thayer, of the Barre Town police, said in his affidavit of this case on May 2 the victim called police to report she had “been slapped around” by Gerhart. Thayer said he went to their residence and noticed both Gerhart and the victim were intoxicated. He said Gerhart was bleeding from fresh scratches on his chest, face and arms. Thayer said Gerhart reported the victim had scratched him during an argument, though he didn't know what the argument was about.
Thayer said the victim's cheekbone was swollen and she also had several black and blue marks on her arms and legs. He said she admitted to scratching Gerhart in self defense.
Thayer said Gerhart denied hitting the victim.
In September 2021, Gerhart pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor count of domestic assault. In that case, police said the victim reported Gerhart had been “slapping her around” and she couldn't take it anymore. Police said the victim reported Gerhart hit her so hard she saw lights. The victim had a red mark above her temple, according to court records.
Police said Gerhart denied attacking the woman.
(1) comment
lock him up already before he kills her!
