BARRE — A Barre Town man has been held without bail after police say he attacked a woman for the third time.

Rolland J. Gerhart, 64, pleaded not guilty by video Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of second-degree aggravated domestic assault and second-degree unlawful restraint, and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, violating and abuse prevention order and two misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release. The domestic assault charge is a felony because it's alleged the assault occurred while there was a court order in effect to protect the person who was assaulted.

