BARRE TOWN — The head of the town’s ambulance service says he has plenty of work for a proposed administrative assistant to do, a full-time position he is asking town officials to create as part of the upcoming budget.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Select Board heard from Chris LaMonda, director of emergency medical services for Barre Town. LaMonda was there to present his request for an administrative assistant. He said he wanted to get his request in before the town started its budget process. Unlike other towns, Barre Town’s annual vote takes place in May, not on Town Meeting Day in March, so its budget process starts a bit later in the year.
LaMonda said currently there is a large amount of work that is either being underdone, not done at all or is falling on him and other town workers.
He said at the moment, when someone needs to be transported to or from a facility like a nursing home in a non-emergency situation, there is no one available from his department to make sure the person being transported has health insurance so his department gets paid for the service. LaMonda said the assistant would be able to track health insurance information for patients, make sure the information is accurate and would attempt to get payment ahead of a transport for someone without insurance.
He said there is no one in his department who is contacting patients who have missing insurance information.
LaMonda said he is spending anywhere between four to 10 hours a week on prebilling, meaning issuing invoices before service is provided, on top of the work he’s already doing.
He said the proposed assistant would be able to track who isn’t paying invoices so they may no longer get transported by a Barre Town ambulance and if someone does start paying, then they could be transported again.
LaMonda said he recently sat down with Finance Director Katelyn Kran and Treasurer Jennifer Allard to see what work they were doing on his department’s behalf. He said he was told Allard spends pretty much every Friday going through insurance checks and tracking down which patients the checks are supposed to cover.
LaMonda said his is the only town department without administrative help. He said that lack of administrative support means he and his workers have to answer and forward phone calls. Years ago, town officials decided they wanted a live person to answer the phone when someone calls the town office, instead of a recorded message where the caller is given a directory to connect with a certain department. LaMonda said this has led to people mistakenly calling his department when they are actually looking for a different department and those calls get forwarded.
“As silly as it sounds, answering and transferring phone calls is not an easy process,” he said, adding the caller has to be put on hold, the correct department has to be contacted to see if someone is available and then an attempt is made to transfer the call without hanging up on the caller.
“Trying to keep up with 30 people on how to use a phone system is torturous, to say the least,” LaMonda said. “That’s one of those odd-ball, secretarial things that I think we currently don’t have anybody doing.”
He said he and Kran added up all the hours for the tasks that the assistant could do and it came to 38.25 hours. LaMonda said those are “on-task” hours, meaning they don’t take into account breaks, bathroom breaks, lunches or other times when someone might stand up and stretch or get distracted by something else.
“This is easily a full-time job,” he said.
Board member Bob Nelson asked whether the position would help create any revenue for the town. LaMonda said the assistant wouldn’t make the town money, but they would help the ambulance service collect money it isn’t currently collecting and keep the service from losing money by transporting people who are known not to pay for the service.
Board member Norma Malone said she wanted to see a structured job description and a dollar amount for the position. LaMonda said he hadn’t provided a figure because he was planning to sit down with Town Manager Carl Rogers to see what others make in such a position and come up with a fair amount.
Malone asked where the assistant would work because there is a space crunch at the EMS station. LaMonda said there are a couple of offices they could use, specifically an office at the front of the building that had been used for dispatch.
Board member Jack Mitchell expressed support for the new position. Mitchell said when the town first started an ambulance service, the director was a “jack of all trades.” He said that worked then, but now he wants the director to focus on the bigger picture.
“The director has got to get back to being a director, not a grunt in the trenches,” he said.
Mitchell said over time he’s seen LaMonda take on more responsibilities, like tracking billing paperwork, so this position would be a good start for LaMonda to return to more policy work.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
