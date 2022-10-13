BARRE TOWN — Town officials have approved a resolution declaring Oct. 23-29 Childhood Cancer Awareness Week.
The select board approved the resolution at its regular meeting Tuesday night after it was requested by the Barre Lions Club.
Updated: October 13, 2022 @ 4:21 pm
BARRE TOWN — Town officials have approved a resolution declaring Oct. 23-29 Childhood Cancer Awareness Week.
The select board approved the resolution at its regular meeting Tuesday night after it was requested by the Barre Lions Club.
The resolution states according to the American Cancer Fund for Children and Kids Cancer Connection, cancer is the leading cause of death by disease among U.S. children between infancy and age 15. It states the disease is detected in over 16,000 children in this country annually, and about 400,000 children globally.
The resolution states one in five kids diagnosed with cancer dies because of the disease.
“Many infants, children and teens will suffer from long-term effects of comprehensive treatment, including secondary cancers,” the resolution states.
The resolution notes the American Cancer Fund and Kids Cancer Connection provide a variety of vital services to children undergoing treatment for cancer. Those organizations sponsor toy distributions, positive appearance programs, pet-assisted therapy, family sailing programs, educational programs and more.
The resolution also wished all children diagnosed with cancer a speedy and complete recovery.
After it was adopted Tuesday, a copy of the resolution was given to Rick Theken, club secretary of the Barre Lions Club.
