BARRE TOWN — Town officials quickly approved a resolution creating a local cannabis control commission, now the work turns to the local license application.

There wasn’t much discussion before the select board approved a resolution at its regular meeting Tuesday night creating the commission. That discussion took place last week, where board members said they supported the idea, if for no other reason than to be made aware of those trying to create a cannabis business in town.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

