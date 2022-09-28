BARRE TOWN — Town officials quickly approved a resolution creating a local cannabis control commission, now the work turns to the local license application.
There wasn’t much discussion before the select board approved a resolution at its regular meeting Tuesday night creating the commission. That discussion took place last week, where board members said they supported the idea, if for no other reason than to be made aware of those trying to create a cannabis business in town.
They said without such a commission, the state Cannabis Control Board only would notify the town after a license has been issued, which occurred for Honey Tree Farm on Upper Usle Road. That business was given a mixed cultivation license — meaning it can grow cannabis indoors and outdoors — from the state board on June 13.
For now, the select board will serve as the commission, though board members have said if the work becomes too much, they may create a separate entity to do it.
The town has yet to hold a vote on whether it will host retail cannabis businesses. Such a town-wide vote is required under state law, with residents needing to approve the measure in order to allow retail sales. But every other aspect of the industry, from growing to testing to wholesale, can take place in town as long as the prospective business gets a state license.
Town officials want to add their own license to the process to help keep everyone in town aware of what’s going on. Town officials acknowledged any regulation actually would come from the Development Review Board and would only be focused on making sure the business conforms to the town’s zoning, while the local license would serve as a “rubber stamp” for the business.
That’s because the town can’t target cannabis businesses under state law; it must treat such a business as it would any other business. It can create a public nuisance ordinance to regulate things like odors, but Chris Violette, the town’s planning and zoning administrator, said such an ordinance would need time to research and, again, couldn’t be fashioned in a way that targets cannabis.
The town is working to amend its zoning bylaws, adding cannabis businesses into the mix. Once the bylaws are approved, a prospective cannabis business would need to go in front of the DRB for a conditional use permit and then get licenses from the state board and the town commission.
For the town’s license application, Town Manager Carl Rogers presented the board with the applications from Winooski and St. Albans to review on Tuesday. Board members took pieces and parts from both in an effort to create their own application.
Town officials were told, under state law, the application fee for a town license is set at $100. Violette said that money goes to the state board, which then forwards it to the municipality. He said he wasn’t sure how much of that $100 the town would actually see, as the state board likely takes an administrative fee for processing the payment.
Board member Norma Malone said she wanted the town’s license application to include a piece where the business shows proof it has contacted the state Division of Fire Safety to determine if a site visit is needed for a state license. Malone said fire safety is a local issue.
Violette noted impact on emergency services is part of equation when the DRB issues the conditional use permit. He said he wasn’t sure whether the commission could add more conditions to the permit since its not part of that process, but it can make it known to the prospective business this is what the town wants to see. Violette said he would speak with the DRB about adding requiring such proof to its permit process so that it doesn’t give the appearance that only cannabis businesses must provide such proof.
Board members also supported getting signatures from department heads, including the police and fire chiefs, as part of the application just so those people are made aware of the business.
Malone said the St. Albans application included some requirements that had some value. They included requiring the licensee to attend a board meeting during which the license application is discussed; requiring information about prior cannabis licenses the licensee may have; and reporting information on any violations that may have taken place when the license comes up for renewal.
Board Chair Paul White said some of the requests in the St. Albans application would be redundant. He said the piece touching on whether the licensee lives in Vermont and, if not, what criminal activity they have on their record would be handled by the background check the state board does.
White asked if Honey Tree Farm would come before this new commission in a year looking for a license, since it didn’t get one to start and only needed a state license at the time. Violette said he’s trying to figure out if that business is being treated as a farm and would then receive an agricultural exemption.
“If it is falling under an (agricultural) exemption, it’s exempt from at least local zoning review, and I wouldn’t be surprised if its exempt from the local cannabis control commission, as well,” he said.
He said the business would need to be legally designated as a farm and must follow required agricultural practices in order to receive the exemption. He said he didn’t know who at the state board makes the determination whether a business is a farm, nor what that process looks like.
Rogers said he would take the select board’s feedback and work with Violette on creating a Barre Town version of the license application that is expected to be taken up at the board’s meeting next week.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com
