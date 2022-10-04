BARRE — A Barre Town couple is facing a manslaughter charge after police say a 6-month-old boy died with fentanyl in his system after getting a heroin bag stuck in his airway.
Brianna Wicker, 25, and Christopher Wicker, 34, each pleaded not guilty on Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of manslaughter and a felony count of cruelty to a child with death resulting.
If convicted, the pair faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. They were released on conditions.
Barre Town Police Chief William Dodge said in his affidavit on May 3 a medical call came in stating an infant wasn't breathing on Carnes Road. Dodge said a few minutes later he was notified about the incident because it had turned into a death investigation.
Officer Gabe Wendel, also of the Barre Town police, said he arrived on scene to assist with the call and found Brianna Wicker visibly distraught, crying and screaming “my baby” while holding her 6-month-old son. Wendel said she gave the child to him, and he then rushed the baby to the ambulance on scene.
Brianna Wicker reported she was sleeping with the baby next to her and awoke to find the baby wasn't breathing, according to court records. Wendel said the mother reported her child had a cough.
Wendel said the baby was then pronounced dead by emergency responders.
The officer said Christopher Wicker then arrived at the home and was told his child had died.
Wendel said the parents gave police permission to search their home. He said inside, investigators found glassine bags, typically used for storing heroin, in the parents' bedroom. Wendel said police also found numerous, unknown pills scattered around the home.
Dodge said the Wickers were served with an emergency detention order removing the couple's second child from the home. The chief said this child was placed with a family member.
He said there were no visible injuries on the infant. Dodge said the initial investigation indicated the child may have suffocated because he was sleeping on a mattress with several blankets and pillows.
Dodge said an autopsy was performed on the child where a folded piece of paper was found in his airway. He said the medical examiner's office reported this could have kept the child from breathing.
Dodge said police again spoke with the couple on May 5.
He said Brianna Wicker reported she and Christopher Wicker had been arguing, so she slept in a separate room with the two children. She reported the second child had been shoving things in the infant's mouth the night he died, but she didn't see the second child with any paper, according to court records.
Dodge said Brianna Wicker reported she had taken sleeping pills the night the infant died.
Both of the Wickers are heroin users, according to court records. Dodge said Brianna Wicker reported she had used heroin last a day or two before the child died while Christopher Wicker reported he had used hours before the child died.
The chief said Brianna Wicker reported she uses heroin by snorting it. Police found cut straws around the home, including one under the mattress where the infant had been sleeping, according to court records. Dodge said Brianna Wicker denied using in the same room where the children slept and reported she only used after the kids were asleep.
Dodge said Christopher Wicker reported there was no way the paper found in the child's airway was a piece of heroin packaging because the Wickers use in the bathroom and flush the packaging.
The chief said he had been told by those at the Department for Children and Families that Brianna Wicker had reported her other child had been playing rough with the infant and this child caused the infant's death. He said he asked the mother about this statement and she reported she had said something about the rough play but didn't talk about the child killing the infant or putting things in his mouth.
Dodge said police retrieved the piece of paper found in the child's airway and discovered it was the same color, size and had similar markings as the heroin bags found at the home.
He said a toxicology report from the state medical examiner on Sept. 14 indicated the child had fentanyl and xylazine in his system when he died, a drug typically used as an animal tranquilizer, which is also illegally used to dilute heroin.
