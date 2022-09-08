BARRE TOWN — The town's planning and zoning administrator says he's been approached by individuals looking to start a retail cannabis business in town, but they've been turned away because the town has not held a vote allowing retail sales.
The select board continued its discussion about cannabis zoning at its regular meeting on Tuesday night.
Last week, Chris Violette, the town’s planning and zoning administrator, told the board the planning commission had made some changes to the town's zoning bylaws related to the cannabis industry, as well as some unrelated tweaks and additions to zoning language and additions of definitions found in state law.
The board mistakenly wasn't given all of the language changes last week, so the conversation didn't get too far. The changes were included in the board's packet for Tuesday's meeting.
Violette said the commission wanted these changes in place, including which zones cannabis businesses are allowed, in the event such a business comes to town.
Any business looking to cultivate, manufacture, test or sell cannabis in town would require a conditional use permit, under the proposed changes, meaning the business would need to go in front of the development review board to receive a permit.
According to state law, municipalities need to opt in to retail sales of cannabis by holding a town-wide vote. Such a vote is not required for the other aspects of the industry.
Violette said Tuesday he's had a couple inquiries into retail sales in town. He didn't say where, but he said there are buildings for sale, and individuals have been looking to buy them for retail cannabis.
“It's very easy for me to point to (state law) and say that's nothing to do with me. The zoning administrator has no control over this because the town hasn't opted in and that's the end of the story,” Violette said.
The one sticking point in the changes is the section dealing with definitions for what is a cannabis manufacturer, wholesaler, retailer or testing laboratory. The commission came up with its own definitions for those terms. For a cannabis manufacturer, the commission defined that as “any establishment that produces a product from cannabis.”
Town Manager Carl Rogers said in his notes to the board that the town attorney, Jim Barlow, has suggested the town stick with the definitions given by the state's Cannabis Control Board. That board's definition of a cannabis product manufacturer states it is, “a person licensed by the Board to manufacture cannabis products in accordance with this chapter.” All of the CCB's definitions include language stating someone involved in the cannabis industry has been licensed by the board.
Select board member Justin Bolduc asked members of the planning commission, who were in attendance for Tuesday's meeting, why they chose their own definitions.
Cedric Sanborn, chair of commission, said, “We tend to write things straight-forward, easy to understand and something anybody from the public can read.”
Sanborn said he wasn't aware of the town attorney's suggestion to use the CCB's definitions.
Violette said changing the definitions to those from the CCB would be a major change to the proposed bylaws. That would require the select board sending the proposed changes back to the commission for review.
The proposed changes require two public hearings before they can be adopted. Rogers suggested holding a first reading of the changes at a future meeting ahead of the first public hearing. He said Barlow could attend that meeting to talk about his reasoning for using the CCB definitions. Rogers said there may be no pitfalls in using the definitions from the commission, and the changes can move forward.
