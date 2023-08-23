BARRE TOWN — Town officials are considering creating two new committees and reviving one that is inactive.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the select board heard from Cedric Sanborn, chair of the town’s planning commission. Sanborn was there to talk about a proposal for an energy committee.
He said the town plan calls for the creation of an energy committee. Sanborn said more than a year ago, select board Chair Paul White asked the commission to create a charge for the committee. That charge has since been submitted to the board.
Sanborn said the committee would serve an advisory role and any policies or suggestions made by the committee would be up to the board for approval.
“So it’s your energy committee. They report to you,” he said.
Sanborn said the committee would only focus on municipal matters. He gave examples, like possibly switching over town vehicles from gas to electric or weatherizing town-owned buildings.
“Its role is not to create energy policies for the citizens of the town,” Sanborn said.
He said the committee would act as a clearinghouse for information about energy matters, so residents could turn to the committee if they are seeking such information.
Sanborn said the committee also could work on grant applications. Officials have noted there are grant funds out there to take on projects such as purchase and install electric vehicle charging stations, but no town official currently has the bandwidth to take on those applications.
Sanborn said the committee would be comprised of five members, including a member of the commission to help guide the committee’s work. He said the hope is to have committee members with expertise in fields such as transportation, infrastructure and engineering, and finance, as well as grant writing and energy.
White said when he first approached the commission about an energy committee, he incorrectly focused solely on electricity. He said the town had been presented with plans to install a couple of large solar arrays at the time, but the commission correctly pointed out there are other areas relating to energy that this committee could tackle.
Board member Justin Bolduc said he was supportive of the idea to create the committee, but his concern was staff support. Officials expected Brandon Garbacick, the town’s zoning administrator and planner, would help support the committee on an administrative level.
Bolduc said there may be times when Garbacick simply doesn’t have the time to assist this new committee, given all of his other responsibilities. He said if something has to give, then the energy committee could be the first to go without administrative support.
White noted the person who previously held Garbacick’s position, Town Manager Chris Violette, also served for years as the town’s fire chief at the same time.
“He found the time to do that,” White said.
Violette said the town also has an inactive housing advisory committee. He said if that committee ever comes back, which it should, it would fall on Garbacick’s plate as well.
As for recruiting members to the energy committee, White said while the town has had issues finding people to serve on committees in the past, this one would be new.
“Climate change is in the news and all around us, something that is near and dear to a lot of people’s hearts. I think we probably wouldn’t have any problem coming up with four town volunteers to serve on this committee,” he said.
White suggested possibly combining the energy committee with the housing committee, a body that was created years ago as a requirement so that the town could receive a federal grant, but one that hasn’t done much of anything since it was created. Violette said that idea had been floated by the commission, but those committees have different focuses, so the town likely wouldn’t find the right expertise for committee members if the housing and energy committees were merged.
Board member Norma Malone brought up another committee that the board has been asked to create. The town is in the process of finalizing a new forest management plan for the town forest. That plan calls for the creation of a body that will oversee the forest.
The town’s recreation board currently oversees the town forest. But Jim West, a member of the Community Forest Management Plan Committee, which created the new plan, told the board last month this may be a conflict of interest, because some who serve on the recreation board also are members of groups that use the forest for recreation. Advocates for a town forest committee said they wanted the board to create a body that would focus only on the forest.
White said the select board should set some time aside to discuss the energy committee and the forest committee. Malone said that conversation should include the housing committee, as well.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com