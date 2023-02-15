BARRE TOWN — The town has been asked to kick in more money for two new ambulances it placed a purchase order for more than a year ago due to unforeseen circumstances with the builder.
Town officials are hoping they can shave off some of the increased cost, but they said they don’t want to push too hard and potentially lose the two vehicles, the chassis of which are said to be in short supply.
In October 2021, the town requested bids for two new ambulances, one for fiscal year 2022 and one for fiscal year 2023. Because of the pandemic and the supply chain issues it had caused, town officials had hoped to get a jump on purchasing the second ambulance and decided to seek bids for both vehicles at the same time.
In November 2021, the select board accepted a bid of $144,825 per ambulance from Bert’s Emergency Vehicles, a dealer in Blackstone, Massachusetts.
The vehicles have yet to be delivered.
In his notes to the board ahead of Tuesday’s regular meeting, Town Manager Carl Rogers said the dealer called the town to report the two Ford chassis for the ambulances had arrived at Medix Specialty Vehicles, an Indiana-based company that would build the ambulance to the town’s specifications. Rogers said the dealer reported the ambulances would cost an additional $10,458 per vehicle, for a total of $20,916. He said the increased cost is due to Ford increasing its price for the chassis and reducing its rebate program. Rogers said increased costs for parts and supplies were also reportedly to blame for the higher bill.
In a letter dated Feb. 9, David Wood, vice president of sales at Medix, wrote to Bert’s about the town’s ambulance order, “Medix Specialty Vehicles has encountered numerous challenges over the past 18-24 months like most businesses in our country since COVID-19. The challenges range from supply chain shortages, increase vendor prices, and even suppliers declaring bankruptcy. In fact, our bill of materials has increased well beyond the pace of inflation.”
Board member Bob Nelson said at one point the town was supposed to receive a couple of show model ambulances to fill this order, but those went elsewhere. Nelson said given the age of the purchase order, he wanted the town and the dealer and builder to split the increased cost, with the town only paying an additional $10,458 total for both vehicles.
“I think it’s unfair to ask us to absorb all of (the increased cost),” Nelson said.
Other board members said they agreed with Nelson’s sentiment, but they were concerned that asking for a reduced price could result in those chassis going to other towns waiting on ambulances.
Board Chair Paul White noted the town will need to buy another ambulance in fiscal year 2024 and two more in fiscal year 2025.
Nelson responded that it would cost the town nothing to ask.
Board member Justin Bolduc said the cost increases weren’t under the control of the dealer or builder. Bolduc said the increased costs were fair, under the circumstances.
Board member Norma Malone noted one of the town’s ambulances has over 210,000 miles on it and another has over 161,000 miles on it. Malone said while the $20,916 increase is a lot of money, she wondered what the repair costs would be for those two older ambulances if the town did not buy these two new ones now.
Rogers said he’s been told Ford is rationing these chassis. He said the dealer reported he can no longer purchase an ambulance that would sit on the dealer’s lot, so that someone looking for an ambulance in an emergency would have one available. Rogers said Ford is now only building chassis to order.
He said public entities also now get priority for the chassis. Rogers said while that’s actually a good thing for the town, it highlights the lack of available parts.
In the end, board members agreed on a compromise where the board unanimously approved a motion approving the additional $20,916, with a stipulation that EMS Director Paul Ginther would reach out to the dealer and builder to see whether there is any discount to be had. If the answer is “No,” board members said the town would then pay the full increase.
White said the town may need to start working on purchase orders for the three additional ambulances now. He said he’d hate to reward Medix with an order for the fiscal year 2024 ambulance, given how long it’s taken to get these two, but he was concerned with how long it would take to get that vehicle under the circumstances.
Bolduc said Ginther, who was not in attendance for Tuesday’s meeting, could let the dealer and builder know the town will be buying three more ambulances soon, in the hope that the town’s future business could be used as leverage to reduce the $20,916 bill.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
