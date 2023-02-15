BARRE TOWN — The town has been asked to kick in more money for two new ambulances it placed a purchase order for more than a year ago due to unforeseen circumstances with the builder.

Town officials are hoping they can shave off some of the increased cost, but they said they don’t want to push too hard and potentially lose the two vehicles, the chassis of which are said to be in short supply.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.