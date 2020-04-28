BARRE TOWN — Local officials have given the go-ahead to purchase a tanker truck for the fire department that will replace the 27-year-old one.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the board heard from Fire Chief Chris Violette. The chief told the board the department has three tankers. He said years ago the town had five tankers.
“We had more water on wheels than anybody in the area,” he said.
But he said that was a little bit of overkill and the town has plenty of mutual aid to draw from to help fight fires so three is a comfortable number. But Violette said currently the fire department only has two working tankers. The third one is parked at the Department of Public Works yard and needs to be replaced.
He said that truck is a 1993 International and is the first Mike Martel, the town’s long-time shop foreman, worked on after he was hired. The truck is pretty rusty these days and Violette said the fire department has needed to patch it every year so it can pass inspection.
“We got our money’s worth out of that truck, I’ll tell you that,” he said.
Violette said he wasn’t sure what the town should do with the truck. He said it could be sold, but it doesn’t have much value left. The truck could also be used in some form by the town, such as a salt spreader, but Violette said the town would need to invest money into it so it would pass inspection.
For the new truck, the chief presented the board with six bids. The two lowest were from Vermont Fire Technologies out of Williamstown and Dingee Machine Company out of Cornish, New Hampshire.
Violette recommended going with Vtec which had the lowest bid of $214,528. Besides the price, the fire chief said buying from that company has the added benefit of being local. He said that shop is less than five miles from the South Barre fire station which makes it easier to get repairs done. The last two tankers the town purchased came from Mississippi and Violette said it was a hassle going down there for maintenance.
The town will be financing the truck for five years with the first payment of $39,145 already included in the current budget. The plan is to purchase a 2021 Freightliner chassis, have it delivered to Vtec and then have the truck outfitted with the equipment needed by the fire department.
Violette said another benefit of going with Vtec is they have said they can get the truck outfitted and ready for pickup in 60 days. Dingee said it would need 200 days. The chief said the town could take possession of the truck around Thanksgiving.
The board then unanimously approved awarding the the tanker purchase to Vtec.
