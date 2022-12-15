BARRE TOWN — Local officials have accepted a bid for a third columbarium at Wilson Cemetery.
The Barre Town Select Board accepted the bid from Buttura and Gheradri for $27,500 for the work at its regular meeting Tuesday night. The town will use pandemic relief dollars to pay for the columbarium.
The town created a columbarium park at the cemetery in 2009 in response to increased demand for cremations. The park started with two columbariums with the intention of building a third once the town sold enough niches, or display vaults, to fill one of the structures. That mark was hit in 2018 and officials have worked toward building a third columbarium ever since.
In late August, members of the town’s Cemetery Commission reported they had checked with local granite companies about the cost of the columbarium and were told it would cost more than $36,000. The estimate had been about $21,100 in 2018, but a combination of shifting market prices caused by the pandemic and a lack of competition from a shrinking granite industry led to a higher cost. Those costs appear to have come down a bit for at least one granite contractor because town officials reported they recently received two bids to build the structure: one from Buttura and Gheradri for $27,500 and the other from Rock of Ages for $34,000. The board unanimously approved the bid from Buttura and Gheradri.
The town initially didn’t receive any bids for the work after a request was sent out in October. Alan Garceau, the commission’s vice chair, said it appeared the two who bid this time simply overlooked submitting an initial bid. Garceau said he had to reach back out to the two bidders to remind them of the project and the second round of requested bids before the deadline was reached.
Select Board Chair Paul White remarked, “Apparently, they’re not needing our business.”
Garceau said one of the bidders had been out of the country on business for a while, which may have contributed to not submitting a bid.
Tuesday’s meeting also included a shoe-horned meeting of the town’s Board of Health, which is comprised of the Select Board and the town’s health officer. White said state law requires the town’s board of health to sign off on a new columbarium.
Board member Jack Mitchell asked when the now-approved columbarium will be built.
Garceau said the commission had planned on this project being something a contractor could do over the winter. But now that the bidder already has that winter work lined up, he said it’s looking like the columbarium will be built and installed at the end of May or beginning of June. He said the cemetery doesn’t open until April and there are still niches available in the park.
White said the town is waiting on a dump truck it purchased over a year ago to be delivered. He said it seemed quick to get the columbarium built and installed in a matter of months.
The structure will be built with Barre granite, per the bid specifications. That was an important part of the project because installing columbariums was a subject of controversy when the idea was initially discussed in town.
Those in the granite industry were not happy that the town wanted to install a structure that would discourage individual granite memorials. Town officials at that time tried to ease those concerns by committing to making sure the columbariums were made from local granite.
White said there was much less fanfare this time around.
Board member Norma Malone noted the town had earmarked $36,000 of its $2.3 million in pandemic relief funds for the columbarium. With a lower bid, Malone said the remaining dollars can go elsewhere.
