BARRE TOWN — After learning that the election of the constable wasn’t valid, town officials have decided to appoint the man who ran.
The town recently changed its charter to alter the constable position from elected to appointed. Dave Freeman, who has been serving as constable, told town officials he wanted to retire and had let his law enforcement certification expire. Officials said they wanted to change the position to appointed because they were concerned that someone unqualified could run to replace Freeman.
Charter changes must be approved by the Legislature and either signed by the governor or the governor allows the change to move forward without a signature. This change, approved by voters last year, hadn’t been approved by the state entities before the warning for the town’s annual vote in May was approved and ballots were printed. Because of this, Freeman’s name was on the ballot.
He ran unopposed for constable.
But Town Manager Chris Violette said in his notes to the board ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, because Gov. Phil Scott signed the charter change on May 4, five days before the town’s annual vote, Freeman’s election wasn’t valid.
The board voted unanimously to appoint Freeman, who was not in attendance for Tuesday’s meeting, as constable. The motion states Freeman shall be authorized to perform the duties of a constable as described in state law, with the exception of collecting taxes, and that Freeman is prohibited from exercising any other law enforcement authority. Under state law, Freeman can serve civil or criminal process, destroy animals, kill injured deer, assist the town’s health officer, serve as a court officer and remove disorderly people from town meeting.
It’s unclear how long Freeman will stay in the now-appointed role with a one-year term.