BARRE TOWN — After learning that the election of the constable wasn’t valid, town officials have decided to appoint the man who ran.

The town recently changed its charter to alter the constable position from elected to appointed. Dave Freeman, who has been serving as constable, told town officials he wanted to retire and had let his law enforcement certification expire. Officials said they wanted to change the position to appointed because they were concerned that someone unqualified could run to replace Freeman.