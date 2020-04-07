BARRE TOWN — The police department again has a K-9. Chief William Dodge said Officer Leonardo de Prato picked up Lakota last week. The 9-week-old black German shepherd is the newest member of the force.
The puppy replaces Huey, the department K-9, who died unexpectedly in November 2018.
Dodge said the original plan was to get a dog after July when the new budget kicks in, but a woman reached out to the department saying she had a litter of puppies from parents that both came from working backgrounds and she wanted Lakota to go to a small police department in Vermont.
Dodge trains law enforcement on how to use police dogs and he said de Prato has been coming to his monthly trainings even though he didn’t have a dog yet. He said he’s proud of de Prato because he’s a good officer and deserves the dog, but watching someone else do what he used to has been difficult for him. Especially when Lakota is all black and Huey was 90% black.
Dodge had Huey for six years until the dog suffered a back injury he couldn’t recover from. Before that he had Tinzer who died at 10 years old due to cancer. But he became chief of the department in 2017, so he’s at his desk much more than he is out on patrol so he said it made sense for someone else to be Lakota’s handler.
Dodge said he went through some of Huey’s things to give to de Prato, such as water bowels and leashes. He gave the Barre City Police Department Huey’s working vest when they got a dog, but he’s holding onto some items like Huey’s tracking harness.
“It’s nice to see that these things are still being used, but it’s really rough to not be the one doing it,” he said.
Dodge said he’s going to live vicariously through de Prato.
The plan now is to let Lakota get used to her new surroundings and then start in on drug and patrol work as well as obedience training. He said the pair will apply for drug certification in January and then get patrol certification in July 2021.
Lakota will end up doing all the things Huey used to do. That includes tracking, suspect apprehension, building searches and evidence recovery.
