Updated: October 13, 2022 @ 4:21 pm
BARRE TOWN — Town officials have amended the zoning bylaws to include the cannabis industry.
The Select Board held at its regular meeting on Tuesday night a third and final reading of the ordinance changing the bylaws.
The town has yet to vote on if retail cannabis sales will be allowed. Retail cannabis shops opened up for business in Vermont earlier this month. A town-wide vote is required to allow such sales under state law.
But every other aspect of the industry, from growing to wholesaling, can take place in Barre Town. Town officials said they wanted to amend the zoning bylaws adding the cannabis industry to the mix in the event such a business comes looking for a permit.
Under state law, the zoning changes don't take effect until 21 days after adoption. After that, a cannabis business looking to set up shop in town would need to go in front of the town's Development Review Board for a conditional use permit.
The zoning bylaw changes also included cleaning up some language and adding definitions found in state law for the sake of consistency.
