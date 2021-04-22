BARRE — A mesh-covered mirror that is 4 feet in diameter and a solar-powered flashing beacon could soon be installed on opposite ends of Main Street in an attempt to address two distinctly different traffic-related concerns.
Both were recently brought to the city’s Transportation Advisory Committee, which couldn’t muster a quorum for its virtual meeting Wednesday night, but did receive a couple of updates from Public Works Director Bill Ahearn.
One of them involved a concern raised by resident Antonia Davis, who told the committee last month turning left off Richardson Road on to North Main Street can be a risky maneuver.
Ahearn told committee members Wednesday night he believed that problem could be solved by installing an acrylic-based mirror that is 4 feet in diameter across North Main Street from Richardson Road.
“We think the 4-foot diameter mirror will give drivers (stopped at the end of Richardson Road) an opportunity to see an object moving from the left on this convex shape,” he said, suggesting that would include northbound vehicles leaving Barre and sometimes picking up speed as they approach the city limits.
Though the 25-mph speed limit is still in effect beyond Richardson Road, Ahearn acknowledged it isn’t unusual for motorists to pick up speed as they near the end of the North Main Street section of Route 302. Because of a bend in the road that makes it difficult to see traffic coming that can make turning left off Richardson Road and heading into Barre more dangerous than it should be.
Ahearn said the mirror encased in wire mesh should help if it is strategically posted across North Main Street from Richardson Road.
According to Ahearn, the mirror would cost roughly $460 complete with the wire mesh he said wouldn’t obscure the view of motorists but protect the city’s investment from vandals.
“You’ll be able to see it,” he said of the mirror. “But ... (the mesh) will be impervious to bottles and moderate sized rocks.”
Ahearn said a secondary concern — one committee members suggested might warrant soliciting feedback during a 30-day trial period — involves how the mirror will reflect headlights when it’s dark outside.
“As long as it’s not a visual issue at night, I’m pretty confident it won’t be a problem,” he said.
Ahearn did say light brown or gray vehicles would be harder to spot in the mirror, but that wasn’t a reason not to invest in one.
“Virtually anything would be an improvement,” he said.
While the committee is poised to test drive a mirror on North Main Street, a flashing beacon could be coming soon to South Main Street.
After a hit-and-run crash that sent a pedestrian to the hospital two months ago, concerns were raised about the safety of the crosswalk in front of the Tilden House.
Though the crosswalk is marked, Ahearn suggested pedestrian-activated flashing beacons could be added to the signs in that, and potentially other, locations.
“The purpose of this is to get the drivers’ attention,” he said, suggesting the South Main Street crosswalk would be a good place to test the technology.
In addition to being on a street that sees a fairly high amount of traffic, Ahearn said the crosswalk’s proximity to a nearby intersection can cause motorists to neglect what’s right in front of them and focus on the changing traffic signal. The fact the crosswalk is primarily used by senior citizens — many with disabilities — who live in the Tilden House is an added bonus.
Ahearn said he was hesitant to install several at once, but eager to see how “drivers receive it and pedestrians are accommodated by it” before investing in other locations.
Ahearn said he still had some research to do, but predicted installing beacons that would flash when activated by pedestrians would cost about $3,000. He is expected to report back to the committee next month.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
