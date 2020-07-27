BARRE — For the second year in a row, a Barre teen has been picked as a National Youth and Young Adult Ambassador for her leadership in fighting tobacco and nicotine use among her peers.
Zoey Pickel, 16, has been involved in the fight for three years. Pickel said in an interview Monday it started when she joined Students Against Destructive Decisions as a freshman at Spaulding High School.
She said she wanted to become and advocate against tobacco because it kills so many people every year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 480,000 Americans die each year from smoking-related illness.
“I have two younger brothers,” she said. “What kind of a world do I want them to grow up in? That’s really what got me going. Changing the culture is really important for me.”
She said she first applied to become an ambassador through the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids last year and was accepted. Pickel was one of 133 youth and young adults from 33 states picked to be an ambassador.
Every year the ambassadors take part in a Digital Advocacy Symposium, where they learn about building advocacy, communication and leadership skills.
Pickel said she went to Washington, D.C., last year, met with staffers from Vermont’s congressional delegation and spoke with them about nicotine and tobacco use among teens. But because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, she said this year’s symposium had to take place online over Zoom.
Pickel has been working with the Central Vermont New Directions Coalition as part of her advocacy. That organization focuses on prevention efforts to combat smoking, substance abuse and addiction in Washington County, funded by the Department of Health. She also took part in speaking with the Legislature to raise the age of those who can buy smoking products to 21. That change became law last year.
Now she wants all flavored nicotine products banned, including menthol.
“I mean, 12% of Vermont’s high school population uses e-cigarettes. Which is absolutely mind blowing and crazy, especially when you think about how one in five of Vermont high school students uses the flavors. Which really goes into the flavor ban. That is something that really needs to be passed and I’m looking forward to putting my efforts into that,” she said.
She also highlighted the decision by the super market Hannaford to no longer sell tobacco products. Pickel hopes she can use her position to interview people at the company in the near future about that decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.