BARRE — A Granite City teenager is accused of sexually assaulting a pre-teen girl.
Christian Wilder, 19, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of sexual assault on a victim younger than 13 years old, sexual assault on a victim younger than 16 years old, and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, as well as a misdemeanor count of possessing indecent material disseminated by a minor. If convicted, Wilder faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He is being held at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland pending release to a responsible adult.
Detective Sgt. Amber Keener, of the Vermont State Police, said in her affidavit she received a report from the Department for Children and Families on Nov. 2 stating a woman had reported to Barre City police her 13-year-old daughter was having sex with Wilder. Keener said the victim would leave her home and meet with Wilder in various locations.
Keener said the victim was interviewed at OUR House in Barre on Nov. 5, but she didn’t disclose any criminal conduct by Wilder. The detective said the victim did report sending him two photos of her in her underwear. The victim told Keener that upset Wilder and then the victim recited the statute about age of consent, according to court records.
The next day, Keener said Wilder was taken into custody for violating a relief from abuse order. She said Wilder gave police consent to search his cellphone and in it police found a conversation between Wilder and the victim where the victim believed she might have been pregnant. Keener said Wilder told the victim to get “Plan B,” referring to the morning-after pill, and to drink alcohol and smoke marijuana in an effort to end the pregnancy.
The detective said Wilder was interviewed about his relationship with the victim and he reported he cared about her, but she would come on to him and doesn’t listen when he tells her they can’t have sex. Keener said Wilder denied sexually assaulting the victim.
Keener said she brought up the conversation between Wilder and the victim and said they were talking about the victim possibly being pregnant with Wilder’s child. She said she asked Wilder whether what Keener told him about the conversation was inaccurate, and he said it wasn’t. Keener said Wilder then refused to answer any more questions and started crying.
Keener said she again spoke with the victim’s mother, this time on Nov. 10, and she reported that in June Wilder was homeless and asked to set up a tent on her property. This was how Wilder and the victim came to know each other, according to court records.
Keener said the mother reported finding the victim in Wilder’s tent with him in the middle of the night, and she kicked him off her property.
The detective said the mother also reported seeing lewd photos of Wilder with Wilder’s face visible on the victim’s cellphone. The mother told Keener she also saw a nude photo of Wilder and the victim.
Keener said the victim was interviewed a second time on Dec. 10. This time, the detective said the victim reported Wilder had sexually assaulted her on the fourth night of him staying in the tent at her home, when she was 12 years old. She reported the number of times she was sexually assaulted by Wilder was too many to count, according to court records, and she had taken nude photos of herself and sent them to Wilder.
Keener said the victim reported Wilder knew the victim was 12 years old for most of their relationship.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
