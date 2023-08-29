BARRE — The frequently fractured Barre Unified School Board just spoke with one voice — twice — unanimously ratifying separate labor agreements with hundreds of unionized teachers and support staff who will welcome students back to their classrooms today.
The timing couldn’t be better in the estimation of Superintendent Chris Hennessey, who said Tuesday both newly ratified three-year contracts reflect a shared interest in avoiding the kind of protracted negotiations that have frequently required outside assistance in Barre.
“There was a desire on the part of our board and the (Barre Educators) Association to get this thing done,” Hennessey said. “This was the product of an incredibly collaborative and collegial process from the get-go.”
It’s a process that began with both bargaining units in January and, Hennessey believes, might have ended with a settlement in July if an epic rainstorm hadn’t forced the cancellation of a July 10 bargaining session.
Rescheduled for Aug. 2, Hennessey said, that session produced the framework for labor agreements that were separately ratified by teachers and para-educators last Friday and unanimously approved by the board during a brief special meeting late Monday afternoon.
That made Hennessey’s morning. “Kids are coming (back to school) tomorrow, and this is done,” he said. “It’s remarkable.
“I’m proud of it, and I’m happy for the Barre community. In all sincerity, we needed this.”
Hennessey credited the association’s willingness not to take the summer off with preventing negotiations from spilling into the new school year, as has frequently happened in the past.
Though the new contracts are slightly overdue — both earlier agreements expired on June 30 — the two-month time lag is barely perceptible in a district where negotiations have frequently stalled in the past, often required mediation, sometimes fact-finding, and occasionally more extreme steps.
It took a teachers’ strike that shuttered two of the current district’s three schools for several days in 2005 to bring a divisive round of negotiations to a close. Five years later, the school board unilaterally imposed working conditions on teachers, ending another protracted round of negotiations with a wage freeze. That one-year arrangement was eventually replaced with a negotiated agreement nearly a year after it expired.
Hennessey said the latest round of negotiations were focused and, in his view, “incredibly productive.” Both new contracts, which are being vetted before they are released, reflect some “wordsmithing,” but negotiators spent most of their time talking about compensation.
“It was pretty much (about) money,” he said.
Hennessey said the new contract covering roughly 265 professional educators employed by the two-town, three-school district calls for investing 17.1% new money in a just-expanded salary schedule through the next three years.
The biggest of what amount to three annual increases in new money for salaries — 7% — will trigger pay raises that will be retroactive to July 1 and vary from teacher to teacher depending on where they are at on a salary schedule that includes a series of longevity-based steps and education and education-based columns.
Hennessey said a new 16-step salary schedule has replaced the previous 13-step version — a shift designed to improve the district’s ability to recruit and retain teachers.
“It puts us in a more competitive place with our neighbors,” he said. “It’s closer to what other districts in the region are doing.”
Under the terms of the new contract, on July 1, 2024, an additional 5.1% “new money” will be added to the mix for salaries. In the contract’s third and final year, which starts on July 1, 2025, money for salaries distributed according to the new schedule will increase by another 5%.
The starting salary for a teacher fresh out of college will increase in each of the contract’s three years. The biggest jump will come this year, when the starting salary will increase nearly 4.2% — from $41,515 to $43,250. The starting salary for a first-year teacher will increase a little over 4.5% combined over the remaining two years of the contract. A year from now, a first-year teacher who accepts a job in Barre will be paid $44,255 next year and that salary will increase to $45,265 in the contract’s final year.
Hennessey said compensation was the primary consideration in negotiations with the association, which also represents roughly 60 para-educators employed by the district.
Those positions have been difficult to fill — in Barre and beyond — and, Hennessey said, the new contract reflects an attempt to address that problem by boosting the hourly wage.
In the last year of the now-lapsed two-year contract, the starting hourly wage for newly hired para-educators ranged from $15.50 to $16.90. How much each new hire was paid depended on a mix of education and relevant experience, and they were slotted on one of five steps.
The new contract uses a similar approach, right down to the five steps. However, the pay range just went up and will continue to climb until the agreement expires on June 30, 2026.
For the contract year that started July 1, newly hired para-educators will be paid between $18.40 and 19.40 an hour based on education and experience.
Next July the new range will be $19.25 to $20.25 an hour, and in the final year of the contract it will increase again to $20 and $21 an hour.
The district’s currently employed para-educators will see their hourly wage increase at least $3 to $1 a year — over the life of the contract. For those who were earning less than $18.25 an hour under the old contract the first-year increase will be greater based on a provision that requires all currently employed para-educators to be paid at least $19.25 an hour even if that requires an increased that exceeds $1 an hour.
Hennessey said the increases were overdue and will hopefully help the district fill vacant positions.
“Nobody’s getting rich with this, but we’re getting more into the livable wage category, and that was the goal,” he said.
david.delcore
@timesargus.com