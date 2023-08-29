BARRE — The frequently fractured Barre Unified School Board just spoke with one voice — twice — unanimously ratifying separate labor agreements with hundreds of unionized teachers and support staff who will welcome students back to their classrooms today.

The timing couldn’t be better in the estimation of Superintendent Chris Hennessey, who said Tuesday both newly ratified three-year contracts reflect a shared interest in avoiding the kind of protracted negotiations that have frequently required outside assistance in Barre.

david.delcore@timesargus.com