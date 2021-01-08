BARRE — Teachers are feeling "targeted," a "false narrative" is being fueled and a frustrated School Board was told it shoulders some of the blame as the Barre Unified Union School District begins its phased return to in-person instruction.
Two teachers kicked off Thursday night's virtual board meeting by suggesting they have felt unappreciated and, at times, downright disrespected as conversations about whether and when to resume in-person instruction have played out in public and online.
Allyson Healey, who lives in Barre Town and has taught for 18 years at Barre City Elementary and Middle School, said she expects better behavior from her kindergarten class.
"This has been one of the most difficult times of my career," she said. "It has truly tested my dedication to this profession." Healey said she "loves to teach" and cherishes the time she spends with students, and acknowledged the challenges parents faced during a prolonged pivot to remote instruction that finally ended earlier this week. She is one of them.
"It has been a stressful situation for all," she said.
While that might explain some of the second-guessing that has gone on, Healey said, it doesn't excuse the bad behavior she said she has witnessed.
"It seems like teachers are being blamed for so much of this," she said. "We are being targeted and slandered on social media. We have been made to feel that our jobs do not matter in the eyes of some families, or that we are easily replaceable."
Healey said the "utter disrespect" is taking its toll and needs to stop.
"Supporting our kids means supporting every staff member in our district," she said.
Rachel Van Vliet, a special educator at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School, echoed that assessment. Speaking on behalf of the local teachers' union, she called the "tenor of the discourse on social media and at board meetings" hurtful and unproductive.
"To hear adults speaking to each other ... about our hard work in the manner that has occurred recently is devastating," Van Vliet said. "It has led more staff to consider whether they should stay in this profession when all the extra work is not just unappreciated it is mocked and derided."
Van Vliet stressed the need for "compassion. patience and trust," reiterated about an unsustainable workload and praised Superintendent David Wells for making tough and sometimes "unpopular" decisions with the safety of students and staff in mind.
Some board members and parents said they appreciated the reminder, were pleased in-person instruction has resumed and would be expanded for the district's kindergarten through sixth-grade students later this month.
However, there were lingering concerns about seventh- and eighth-graders who will continue with a hybrid schedule that involves less in-person instruction than some would like.
Barre Town resident Christine Parker, an educator herself, went out of her way not to be critical of teachers. However, the mother of two eighth-graders destined for Spaulding High School in the fall said she was tiring of being patient.
"I'm concerned that the weeks are turning into months and months and months," she said, suggesting she was tiring of the "we're working on it" as a response.
"I'd like to stop working on it and be there," she said.
Parker's comment kicked off a conversation that covered familiar ground.
Board members were told "space" was the impediment to expanding in-person instruction for seventh- and eighth-graders, but when solutions were proposed "staffing" was the bigger issue. Technological options for providing synchronous learning online were dismissed because of student privacy issues even as board members noted other districts are using them and so, in a growing number of ways, is Spaulding High School.
The shifting answers to probing questions was frustrating for board members, such as Victoria Pompei and Sonya Spaulding, who were hungry for specifics.
"We're so far into this and we still haven't gotten to the part where we're being successful getting this done," Pompei said.
Spaulding likened the reopening process to "watching paint dry."
"It's January, we've been doing this for months and we still haven't figured out how to do it well," she said.
Spaulding's comment prompted pushback from Principal Chris Hennessey, who said it was unfair reflection of the hard work being done by the district's seventh- and eighth-grade teachers and fueled a "false narrative."
"For anybody in the community to imply we're not trying to do it well is incredibly harmful," he said.
Spaulding said she was not "attacking teachers," but was reacting to feedback from parents — including some who spoke at the meeting.
"There are parents who are frustrated, and I'm trying to ask questions on their behalf," she said.
Wells acknowledged the hybrid learning schedule wasn't "optimal," and said the district is on a path to resume in-person instruction for many of its students later this month. He said he was aware of the challenges and concerns with respect to the district's seventh- and eighth-graders and committed to working to resolve them.
"We're trying to do what's best for the students of Barre," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.